QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Health and Welfare Commissioner invites all parties interested in participating in a unique deliberative exercise in Quebec to apply to join the Consultation Forum by visiting faitesentendrevotrevoix.com.

The Consultation Forum is a group of 27 people, including 18 citizens from each region of Quebec and nine experts in fields related to health and welfare. Its mandate consists in providing the Commissioner with views on a variety of issues that affect the health and social services system, as well as the general population's health and welfare. Forum members will serve for three-year terms and will meet three to five times a year for sessions that can last up to two days.

From February 10 to March 10, 2022: Call for citizen applications

Anyone who wants to help guide the health and welfare choices of Quebec's population is invited to visit faitesentendrevotrevoix.com. Eligibility and selection criteria will be available for review and applications will be open until March 10, 2022. In order to properly reflect the diversity of Quebec's population, the Forum's composition and the selection process will take into account gender parity, as well as regional, generational, sociocultural, ethnocultural and linguistic representation.

From February 10 to April 11, 2022: Call for expert applications

Anyone with specific expertise in the field of health and social services wishing to take part in the discussions and get involved in this interdisciplinary process must notify their organization or university. For a list of organizations and universities the Commissioner will consult, and for more information on eligibility and selection criteria, please visit faitesentendrevotrevoix.com. Consulted organizations and universities have until April 11, 2022 to submit applications to the Commissioner.

"As Health and Welfare Commissioner, my mission is to assess the performance of the health and social services system based on its value to the community. More than ever, this system must be modernized and adapted to the needs of Quebec's population. I invite all citizens and experts in the fields of health and social services across Quebec to help me fulfill this mission by applying to become a member of the Consultation Forum, a unique deliberative body. Your perspective is essential to our analysis."

—Joanne Castonguay, Health and Welfare Commissioner

The Health and Welfare Commissioner won't receive applications directly. In accordance with its Regulations :

In accordance with its : The Commissioner has appointed an independent body to conduct the citizen application selection process so that the process is as objective as possible. The Institut du Nouveau Monde (INM) will answer information requests, receive your applications and screen candidates for the 2022–2025 edition. The INM is an independent, non-partisan organization that seeks to increase citizen participation in democratic life.

The Commissioner will ask organizations and universities to submit expert applications. The Commissioner will then select expert candidates.

applications. The Commissioner will then select expert candidates. As set out in the Health and Welfare Commissioner Act, the call for applications will be made public through a newspaper notice. This will be conducted twice, starting this week.

To learn more about the Consultation Forum's work or to read the testimonies of past members, please visit the "Past Achievements" and "Testimonials" sections of faitesentendrevotrevoix.com.

If you have any questions about the call for applications and the citizen application process, please contact the INM by phone (toll-free): 1-866-646-5089, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , or by email at [email protected] .

, or by email at . The Commissioner will appoint new members to the Health and Welfare Commissioner's Consultation Forum in June 2022 .

The Health and Welfare Commissioner

The Health and Welfare Commissioner is responsible for assessing the results achieved by the health and social services system and providing the population with the necessary elements for an overall understanding of the actions taken by the government with regard to major health and social services issues.

