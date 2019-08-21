California State University, Long Beach Improves Strategic Approach to Facilities Management With Planon

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Planon, the innovative leader in real estate and facility management software solutions announced today that California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) has gone live with Planon Universe, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) to enhance its campus experience. CSULB has replaced its legacy system by implementing Planon Universe and now aims to revitalize and improve its maintenance management, space management, integrated services management, and mobile capabilities.

The goal of the CSULB facilities team is to improve its level of service to the entire CSULB community. Equipped with Planon's IWMS, the facilities team will improve key processes, data management, and keep all stakeholders better informed with the status of the work requested on campus.

With Planon Universe in place, the CSULB facilities team can focus on aligning with the university's BEACH 2030 initiative, an inclusive, engaging, and transparent project to get the entire CSULB community to work together to brainstorm, create, and prepare for new ways of learning and working. The CSULB facilities department is now working to improve its visibility and transparency on campus with strategic, tactical, and operational KPI dashboards that will give easy oversight of all data maintained in Planon. The facilities team can now set the pace for more innovative and strategic practices to improve the campus experience for its community.

"We are very proud to be working with CSULB," said Fred Guelen, President of North American Operations for Planon. "They have proven to be an inspired leader with their BEACH 2030 vision, and we are proud to empower and support the CSULB facilities team to align with that vision with our market-leading campus management solutions and professional services."

Long Beach State University is a teaching-intensive, research-driven university committed to providing highly valued undergraduate and graduate degrees critical for success in the globally minded 21st century. Annually ranked among the best universities in the West and among the best values in the nation, the university's eight colleges serve more than 37,000 students.

With 35+ years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software solutions that supports corporate real estate and facility managers. Learn more at planonsoftware.com.

