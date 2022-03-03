Calidon Equipment Leasing is proud to announce a donation of $50,000 to Canadian Red Cross efforts for the people of Ukraine

SASKATOON, SK, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - These funds will enable the Canadian Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to humanitarian needs generated by almost eight years of conflict, as well as preparedness and response efforts due to heightened tensions in Ukraine. The support could include preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries.



"Our support is with all those affected by the ever-changing events in the Ukraine. Many Ukrainian-Canadian families are affected and our prayers are with all of them during this conflict. This is something we can do from Western Canada that hopefully makes some difference." says Monty Bergquist of Calidon Leasing.



