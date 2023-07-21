Calgary Wins Bid to Host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games

HALIFAX, NS, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) – the largest multi-sport and culture event for Indigenous youth on Turtle Island. The Games, which take place every four years, will be returning to their roots, having begun in Alberta more than 30 years ago.

"We are honoured that the North American Indigenous Games Council has chosen Calgary to host the Games," says Cindy Ady, CEO Tourism Calgary.

"The Games will inspire thousands of Indigenous youth through sport, and will be a tremendous opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our understanding of Indigenous culture and heritage, all while bringing significant economic activity to our area."

The NAIG bid was prepared by Tourism Calgary in partnership with Tsuut'ina Nation, with input and involvement from local Indigenous Nations, The City of Calgary, and many community partners.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be a partner with Calgary and for Calgary to have been selected to host the North American Indigenous Games in 2027," says Tsuut'ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney. "We look forward to hosting Indigenous athletes and families on our beautiful lands at the foothills of the Rockies. We are confident that visitors will have an unforgettable experience, with elite competition and cultural activities throughout the Games."

Indigenous Sport Council Alberta (ISCA), who selected Calgary to be the Alberta nominee late last year, cited strong support from The City of Calgary and surrounding Nations as a key factor in Calgary's success.

"We have every confidence that Calgary, its surrounding Nations, communities and organizations will host a tremendous Games," says Shannon Dunfield, Chair of ISCA and President of the NAIG Council. "After 37 years, we are excited to bring the Games back to Alberta to share our vibrant Indigenous cultures and the beauty of our province with all of Turtle Island!"

The Games will bring with it more than 5,000 participants from over 756 Nations around North America, competing in 16 sporting events.

"The opportunity to welcome Indigenous athletes, coaches, families and fans to Calgary for these games is a tremendous honour," says Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary. "We are committed to an inclusive, week-long celebration of sport and culture which will have a lasting impact on Indigenous athletes and Calgarians."

Joseph Schow, Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport, extended congratulations on behalf of the Province as part of the announcement.

"We're delighted that the Calgary bid is successful. Alberta has a history of presenting world-class sporting events, and we look forward to sharing the best of what the province has to offer with athletes and teams from across North America in 2027."

Audrey Poitras, President of Métis Nation of Alberta, adds: "The Métis Nation of Alberta fully supports the City of Calgary in hosting the 2027 Games. It will be a remarkable time for the Province, the City of Calgary, and our Indigenous Nations to come together to compete, to showcase what we have to offer and what we can do!" To all current and future athletes, she continues, "Give all you can give to the sport you love, that is the true spirit of an athlete."

This year's Games have just wrapped up in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Background Information:

Calgary was selected late last year by the Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta (ISCA) to be the Alberta nominee vying for the 2027 event.

The formal bid for the Games was submitted on March 10 and a site visit with members of the NAIG Council was completed in mid-April in Calgary. The final stage of the bid was a presentation by the final two competing cities (Calgary and Kamloops) to the entire NAIG Council on May 17 in Halifax.

The North American Indigenous Games are a multi-sport and culture event featuring:

16 sports



Three age groups: 14U, 16U, and 19U



5000+ Indigenous Youth Participants



3000+ Volunteers



Cultural Showcase

Games such as these take tremendous support from the community and will involve a number of facilities, post-secondary institutions throughout Calgary, and Tsuut'ina Nation to help host the Games competition, opening and closing ceremonies, and cultural components of the Games.





Calgary's successful bid would not be possible without our many funding partners, including federal, provincial, and municipal government support, as well as corporate sponsors. Preliminary cost estimates for the Games are between $15 – $20 million.





Major events like this have a significant impact on the local economy. This event would be expected to deliver approximately $40 million in economic impact.





in economic impact. Turtle Island refers to the lands now known as the continent of North America . The name comes from various Indigenous oral histories that tell stories of a turtle that holds the world on its back.

About Tourism Calgary

Tourism Calgary is the official destination management organization for Calgary's tourism industry. For more than 60 years, the organization's primary purpose has been to promote Calgary and area as the destination of choice. With a vision of making Calgary the ultimate host city, Tourism Calgary markets the city locally, nationally, and internationally and advocates for its ongoing development as a destination. The organization hosts and attracts visitors, conventions and events, and activates the city by fostering the growth of shareable, memorable experiences. Pre-pandemic, Calgary's tourism industry contributed approximately $2.1 billion in visitor spending by over 8 million visitors annually.

For more information about Tourism Calgary, please visit www.visitcalgary.com or follow @tourismcalgary on social channels.

