Calgary to host inaugural IoT North Conference virtually and in-person on March 30 and 31, 2022

First ever hybrid-model IoT North conference will explore the impacts to Internet of Things (IoT) from 5G, edge computing, and global competition as Canada positions itself as a digital economy leader

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - On March 30 and 31, 2022, the inaugural IoT North Conference, organized by Connect Partnership Group Ltd. and presented by TELUS Business Solutions, will address key topics surrounding IoT, including 5G, edge computing, and the role of government, industry, and academia in Canada's digital growth. More than 30 sessions will take place virtually and in-person at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park in Calgary, and will feature over 80 experts and executives from prominent technology-focused Canadian and international companies.

The two-day business and technical conference will run alongside an exclusive exhibition featuring high-profile brands and innovative companies such as AIoT Canada, Anixter, Tektelic Communications, and TELUS Business. Participants will hear national and international perspectives and insights about the IoT sector through dynamic panel discussions, round table conversations, and use case presentations involving digital transformation in multiple sectors including oil & gas, agriculture, and manufacturing. The conference will also look at how Canada has a growing opportunity to focus its intentions and demonstrate its wealth of knowledge and talent in IoT.

"We live in an interconnected world. The IoT North Conference gives us an opportunity to interconnect our IoT business community not only across Canada but to the world," said Brenda Beckedorf, Conference Co-Chair and Executive Director at Alberta IoT. "There is no doubt that Canada is a unique and diverse country, and our innovations continue to exemplify those characteristics. One of the most promising opportunities we see is how those innovations can be applied across verticals. We continue to see IoT applications transforming industries, and that trend will certainly continue."

The first day will feature lively discussions from moderated panels of notable experts, professionals, and leaders in IoT advancement and technology innovation. Experts such as Nanette Ho-Coverton, Sustainability Leader at Spartan Controls, will discuss the application of IoT technologies to achieve sustainability, as well as prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) within organizations to add value and gain competitive advantage. Beckedorf and Wilson Acton, a four-time tech startup founder, will also bring their knowledge to share how companies can successfully move beyond government and grant funding and bring in the right players to move towards commercialization.

"In today's digital world, IoT connectivity and industry solutions will drive the kind of efficiency, productivity and speed that hasn't been possible before now. To get ahead, companies need to think about their holistic IoT strategy. This is what inspired TELUS to partner with the IoT North Conference, and we look forward to business, industry, and the public sector coming together to discuss critical opportunities to unlock the power of IoT for creating hyper-efficient, insights-driven, connected organizations and communities," said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions.

Diving deeper into specific areas of IoT through community presentations will be on the agenda for the second day of the conference. Topics such as AI (artificial intelligence), quantum computing, connectivity (5G, LoRaWAN, low Earth-orbit satellites), security and privacy (blockchain, cybersecurity, data encryption, data governance) will take the lead in concurrent tracks of presentations via round tables and interactive dialogues designed for the diversity of our audience. These presentations will go beyond IoT to offer transformational solutions that combine several disruptive technologies to companies from any sector.

Presentation submissions are currently being accepted until January 14, 2022. Each successfully submitted proposal will be thoroughly reviewed and graded by the IoT North Conference technical committee and accepted proposals will be notified by February 1, 2022.

IoT North Conference 2022 will take place in-person & virtually from March 30-31 at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The conference will bring the IoT Sector together for a meaningful Pan-Canadian event to strengthen the future of IoT for Canada. For the first time, Calgary will host a large-scale gathering of the IoT Community from Canada and abroad to engage in lively discussion, in-depth learning and collectively address the challenges and opportunities Canada faces in pursuit of a leading role in technology and IoT.

The event features a two-day business and technical conference running alongside an exhibition featuring leading brands and innovative companies. Over the days of the event, attendees will learn, engage, and network with the IoT Community as they explore the global opportunity of IoT for Canada, both nationally and internationally.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.iotnorthconference.ca

