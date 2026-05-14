RBH calls for new rules that allow clear information and improved availability of smoke‑free options

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Calgary shoppers will notice a change today at Tobacco Town, 12100 Macleod Trail SE, Unit 123: the retailer will remove cigarettes from its shelves for a half-day and offer only smoke-free products, including heated tobacco devices, as part of the Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) challenge to raise awareness of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers.

The half-day challenge makes Tobacco Town the latest in a series of Canadian retailers temporarily removing cigarettes from shelves to encourage discussion about smoke-free alternatives. More retailers across Canada are expected to join the effort in the coming months.

While millions of Canadians still smoke cigarettes, current rules can make it harder for adult smokers to access the information they need to decide whether smoke-free alternatives are right for them. RBH points to real-world examples in Japan and Sweden, where increased access to information about smoke-free options has occurred alongside lower smoking rates.

Canada vs. real-world examples

Canada: Approximately 11% of Canadian adults currently smoke cigarettes, with recent data suggesting smoking prevalence has largely plateaued after earlier declines. Heated tobacco products are subject to plain and standardized packaging, and strict limits on product information and retail visibility. The sale of nicotine pouches is restricted to behind the counter at pharmacies and not in convenience stores where cigarettes are mostly sold, limiting visibility and access to information for adult smokers.

Japan: Peer-reviewed research indicates that the introduction and expansion of heated tobacco products coincided with sharp declines in cigarette sales and smoking prevalence, particularly following their introduction in 2015 (associative).

Sweden: Daily smoking prevalence is about 5%, among the lowest in Europe. This has occurred alongside widespread adult use of oral nicotine products, including snus.

Quotes

"Today, strict limits on product communication and retail visibility can make it unnecessarily difficult for Canadians who smoke to learn how smoke-free alternatives differ from cigarettes. We're calling for rules that support public health by ensuring adult smokers can access accurate information." -- Milena Trentadue, Managing Director, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

"Heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches can help accelerate Canada's progress toward a future without cigarettes. Adult smokers deserve clear, factual information about the options available to them so they can make informed choices." -- Kory McDonald, Head, Corporate Affairs, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

"This half-day is about starting a real conversation. If someone comes looking for cigarettes, we want them to know there are smoke-free alternatives they can ask about--and that they should be able to get straightforward information at the point of sale. When adult smokers can compare options, they're better positioned to move away from cigarettes." -- Jo Calliou, Manager, Tobacco Town

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country, with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City.

Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Media inquiries: Brayden Akers, Manager, Media Relations and Issues Management, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. | [email protected]