Calgary's new hospitality frontier: PBA Group of Companies begins construction on Element Hotel by the Westin through office conversion project

The new hotel aims to enhance the city's Downtown West, setting a benchmark for urban revitalization

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - PBA Group of Companies (PBA) and its partner Concord Hospitality have officially started converting the former 12-storey office building, Canadian Centre (833 4th Ave. SW) into an Element Hotel by Westin. PBA saw an opportunity to satisfy the growing demand for additional room capacity in Downtown Calgary and to drive economic impact. As a 226-suite hotel, with fully furnished extended stay units, and a sophisticated design aesthetic, the Element Hotel will offer guests a warm and hospitable experience infused with cultural touches and elevated details.

Photo rendering of Element by Westin Hotel Suite (CNW Group/PBA Group of Companies) Photo rendering of Element by Westin Hotel Suite (CNW Group/PBA Group of Companies)

"We're honoured to help take one of the first steps in transforming our downtown into a differentiated residential and recreational district that serves as a symbol of progressive inner city planning with this conversion," says James Scott, Senior Vice President, Planning and Development, PBA Group of Companies. "We're proud of our trusted partnership with Concord Hospitality and look forward to continuing the momentum with this novel conversion project which will have a notable impact in the community."

Announced in November as one of the City of Calgary's downtown office conversion partners, the Element Hotel is the first hospitality project as part of the Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program. It will remove 170,000 square feet of unused office space from the city's core. This conversion project exemplifies the pivotal role that repurposing buildings plays in advancing sustainability principles within real estate, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and urban revitalization – two key priorities in building resiliency in Calgary's downtown community.

By offering extended-stay hotel units, PBA is adding to a range of choices within the hospitality sector, while supporting Calgary's greater economic transition and welcoming a diverse mix of people to the downtown core. This development is expected to introduce a best-in-class model of flexible hospitality into the downtown market. Embracing a sustainable, nature-inspired aesthetic, the hotel offers expansive studios and one-bedroom suites, which are outfitted with fully equipped in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms and the Priority Bicycles program, where hotel guests can borrow bikes free of charge during their stay.

Infusing flexibility and convenience for groups, the Element brand pioneers a unique communal space known as Studio Commons. Centred around four guest rooms, this innovative concept promotes community by allowing guests to cook, gather and unwind together within shared kitchen and living room areas, fostering a sense of togetherness and relaxation.

"Coming off the success of our first hotel development, The Dorian, this project brings a particular level of excitement for us at PBA as we look to create another dynamic, Calgary-centric property, but this time, in the west end of downtown, where our company began its nearly 60-year history," says Scott. "Projects like this will help inject vitality into the community and contribute to Calgary's reputation as a global city."

Element Hotel by Westin Development Profile

Building Overview: The building is a 12-floor, 170,000-square-foot office building constructed in 1982. PBA is converting the building's existing office space and common areas into 226 fully appointed hotel suites, dining facilities and hotel guest amenities.

Location: As a gateway to Calgary's city centre, the Element Hotel is located on the west edge of Calgary's downtown core. Earmarked as an emerging hub, it offers convenient accessibility via transit, car, walking or biking. Its optimal location provides immediate proximity to the picturesque Bow River, versatile multi-use pathways and the West Eau Claire Park, the 8th Street urban improvement corridor and stunning views overlooking the iconic Louise Bridge and Kensington Village area.

Amenities:

An elevated lobby lounge and café : Featuring a clean, modern aesthetic where hotel guests and passersby will feel welcome to settle in and capture the character of Calgary's downtown while enjoying high-quality, specialty coffee using local and artisanal ingredients.

: Featuring a clean, modern aesthetic where hotel guests and passersby will feel welcome to settle in and capture the character of downtown while enjoying high-quality, specialty coffee using local and artisanal ingredients. An upscale casual dining experience on the 12 th floor: Located just blocks away from the Bow River, the rooftop restaurant boasts a striking view and promises a distinctive ambiance that seamlessly blends urban innovation with nature's beauty. The menu showcases the finest ingredients from Alberta , featuring an elevated twist on dry-aged elements, delicious shareables and bites, craft cocktails and a selection of local beers .

Located just blocks away from the Bow River, the rooftop restaurant boasts a striking view and promises a distinctive ambiance that seamlessly blends urban innovation with nature's beauty. The menu showcases the finest ingredients from , featuring an elevated twist on dry-aged elements, delicious shareables and bites, craft cocktails and a selection of local beers Common areas: Promoting a sense of community, guests will have access to various shared spaces to cook, gather and unwind within shared kitchen and living room areas.

Promoting a sense of community, guests will have access to various shared spaces to cook, gather and unwind within shared kitchen and living room areas. Meeting rooms: Guests can access meeting rooms for all their business and work needs to promote flexibility and convenience.

Guests can access meeting rooms for all their business and work needs to promote flexibility and convenience. State-of-the-art Fitness Centre: Embracing the spirit of Calgary's active lifestyle, guests can access premium fitness equipment and movement space to make the most of their stay.

Sustainability and Value-add Features:

Use of recycled materials in design and construction The project has diverted 572,000kg of demolition waste from the landfill, which equates to 65 percent of the project's total demolition waste.

Water conservation through low-flow fixtures

Vehicle charging stations

Motion Fitness Centre

Bikes to borrow

With Tourism Calgary forecasting to welcome 8.7 million visitors in 2024 and $3.2 billion in tourism revenue for the local economy, new hospitality options like the Element Hotel will help cater to the increase in tourism and the diverse preferences of travellers. PBA continues to honour its mission of building possibility and community by offering a range of hospitality options that meaningfully contribute to the transformation of Calgary's downtown and the sustained growth and prosperity of the city's tourism industry.

Demolition is completed, with construction now underway, and project completion slated for the summer of 2025.

To learn more about PBA's latest development, visit: https://www.pbaland.com/developments/

About PBA Group of Companies

PBA Group of Companies (PBA) is a full-spectrum real estate company based in Calgary, Alberta, providing integrated commercial real estate solutions. PBA envisions a world in which their partners connect through shared values and inspire a new sense of discovery and identity in the communities they touch. PBA's mission is to connect people every day to make space for dreams. Celebrating over six decades in operation, PBA takes pride in being women-owned and led. In 2021, PBA expanded its offerings by introducing a hospitality portfolio with the unveiling of The Dorian, a $110 million, 27-storey, dual-brand Marriott Autograph Collection and Courtyard Marriott hotel. Recognized globally as one of North America's premier hotels by Fodor's Travel, The Dorian has received numerous accolades for its exceptional design, culinary offerings and guest experience. Looking ahead, PBA remains committed to creating vibrant communities that both its partners and tenants take pride in calling home.

SOURCE PBA Group of Companies

For further information: For media inquiries: Chelsea Smyth, Founder, L&C PR, 403-616-4956, [email protected]