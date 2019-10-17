CALGARY, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Great White Car & Truck Wash is hosting Calgary's first and only Tunnel of Terror this Halloween for everyone looking for family friendly, hair-raising fun. This spooktacular haunted attraction is a hybrid experience unlike anything you've seen before. Prepare for a terrifying adventure while getting your vehicle scary clean at the same time with any one of our three wash options!

Our incredible staff will be taking part in the fun with each brave customer getting some Halloween treats and a car wash they'll never forget!

What is Great White?

Great White is the largest and most technologically advanced Calgary car wash and truck wash. Featuring state-of-the-art technologies you won't find anywhere else, and a commitment to providing superior customer service and fleet flexibility for our clients. Great White boasts Calgary's longest express car wash tunnel, seven self-serve car wash bays, Calgary's only fully automatic commercial truck wash as well as two 110' self-serve truck wash bays. We are also members of the WaterSavers® Program; WaterSavers® car washes prevent water pollution by treating wash water prior to its return to the environment. Cleaning your vehicle has never been more fun or environmentally friendly!

Haunted Car Wash/Tunnel of Terror haunting dates:

Oct 18-20, 25-27, and Oct 30 – Nov 2

7pm-11pm

Location:

Great White Car & Truck Wash

5421 Dufferin Blvd SE, Calgary, AB

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/greatwhitecarandtruckwash/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/greatwhitewash/?hl=en

Website - https://www.greatwhitewash.com/

SOURCE Great White Car & Truck Wash

For further information: Media Contact: Lauren Hanney, 587-997-6090

Related Links

https://www.greatwhitewash.com/

