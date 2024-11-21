Calgary's 112-year-old GRAND theatre reaches tenancy agreement

Society and landlord form unique partnership, more support needed

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The future of Western Canada's oldest theatre is more certain after The GRAND Theatre Society reached an innovative partnership agreement with its landlord, Allied Properties REIT.

"Allied's willingness to collaborate reflects their commitment to the performing arts community and a reinvigorated downtown," explains Devon LeClair, board chair. "After several months of conversations and creative efforts to preserve our city's historic theatre, we worked closely with Allied on a unique partnership agreement to attract new community partners who want to invest in, and share, our space."

Approximately 70 arts community stakeholders participated in a workshop on November 5, 2024 to provide input on ways The GRAND can be accessed by more organizations. Feedback from that session indicated high interest in leveraging the historic space for more diverse and inclusive purposes.

"The GRAND's history with cinema started in the 1960's and we are so thrilled Allied is committed to ensuring a key part of Calgary's history and future remains intact," says Katherine Penhale, executive director, Calgary International Film Festival. "We look forward to partnering with The GRAND and ensuring we contribute actively to the stewardship of such a critical asset to the arts ecosystem."

"Our recent community workshop and new agreement give us renewed hope and optimism, but our advocacy work is ongoing", notes Erynn Lyster, executive director. "The Society's mission is to offer artists a stage for sharing and showcasing their talent. To fulfill this commitment, and sustain the space, we invite arts organizations to make The GRAND their home. We'll also require stronger financial contributions to help make it accessible."

Opened in 1912, the same year as the inaugural Calgary Stampede, The GRAND theatre is part of the Lougheed Block in downtown Calgary. Its remarkable legacy as a community gathering place continues today under the stewardship of the Calgary GRAND Theatre Society. Read more about the theatre's history here .

