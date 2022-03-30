Calgary: Our World Leading Energy City

Calgary boasts one of the world's most significant accumulations of natural resources. While the city is blessed by geography, it also boasts a strong culture of entrepreneurialism that turned Calgary into the world-class centre of excellence for energy. This incredible advantage is sometimes ignored by the city's civic leaders, and this video corrects that error by promoting and celebrating the natural abundance that makes Calgarians proud. MMN believes this is a story worth telling – a story of responsibility, action, and innovation – and the Calgary Tower is the place to tell it.

In a century preoccupied with global environmental challenges, Calgary is once again stepping up as leaders in the emerging field of carbon-tech. New high-tech solutions allow us to reduce, reuse, and return carbon under the ground. We are creating an energy transformation in sustainable hydrocarbons with this circular economy approach, and the world is watching with hope.

"Canadian carbon-tech is going to transform hydrocarbons into a sustainable energy source using a circular economy approach," said Michael Binnion, Executive Director of MMN. "We can turn carbon emissions from a waste problem into useful feedstock for myriad industries. As the energy industry re-invents itself in Calgary, once again we will remain a center of excellence competing in the emerging trillion-dollar carbon-tech market."

Calgarians have a lot to be proud of when they think about their oil and gas industry. They also have a lot to be proud of when they think about their clean-tech industries. MMN and the Calgary Tower are thrilled to help celebrate this city's accomplishments.

Modern Miracle Network works to change the narrative on Canadian hydrocarbons. Its mission is to create a reasoned conversation surrounding energy to one that recognizes, celebrates, & embraces the miracle of modern hydrocarbons in Canada.

