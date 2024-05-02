Calgary landmark reimagined: Fort Calgary rebrands to The Confluence: Historic Site & Parkland

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Fort Calgary announced today its new name and brand identity: The Confluence: Historic Site & Parkland (The Confluence). Located where the Bow and Elbow rivers converge, The Confluence has been a place of Indigenous gathering for time immemorial and continues to hold great significance to Indigenous peoples. With its name change, The Confluence will broaden its narrative to represent many histories, including those of Indigenous peoples, settlers, the North-West Mounted Police, newcomers, and the land itself.

"The Confluence is about the coming together of separate entities, identities and histories," says Jennifer Thompson, President of The Confluence. "The stories of this land are complex. That's why we engaged Indigenous Peoples, Calgarians, partners, the RCMP, and other key audiences to gather knowledge and perspective. We heard that telling a broader cross-section of history about The Confluence and advancing Truth and Reconciliation was important. Today we are officially launching a new name, and taking an important step towards telling the many stories of this land that we call Calgary today."

The Confluence is a community gathering space that offers a wide variety of experiences, including exhibits, talks, tours, workshops, youth education programs, summer camps, movies, art shows, concerts, and festivals. As Calgary renews its arts and entertainment district with new development, The Confluence will activate its position as the gateway to Calgary's new culture and entertainment district as well as the Music Mile.

"The Confluence is a place of deep historical and spiritual significance which invites us to connect to land and stories across generations and cultures," says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "It is where our two rivers meet, the convergence of our past, present, and future, and a vibrant point of connection – for Calgarians and visitors – between downtown, the East Village and the new Culture + Entertainment District."

"This site has been a traditional location of gathering for Indigenous Peoples for generations and is woven in the deep culture that runs through this province," says Minister Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations. "I am glad to see this site being honoured in the spirit of reconciliation. This is a great step towards honouring the First Peoples of this land, making meaningful change, and acknowledging the traditional lands we live upon today."

In addition to sharing a new name and identity, The Confluence also announced that Blackfoot Elder Leonard Bastien Weasel Traveller transferred the name I'táámito'táaattsiiyio'pi (Eeh-daah-mee-doh-daat-tsee-yoop) to the organization in a ceremony held earlier today.

I'táámito'táaattsiiyio'pi, meaning 'harmonious meeting place', recognizes that the land of The Confluence has a sacred and deep meaning to many and is a place for all to gather, learn and recognize the deep and rich history of the land.

"The Confluence speaks of two rivers coming together," says Blackfoot Elder Leonard Bastien Weasel Traveller. "It represents a new way of engaging to move forward in ways that are mutually beneficial to the community of Calgary and the Indigenous community."

After careful and extensive consideration and engagement, The Confluence is pleased to make several additional announcements including an Indigenous ceremonial and programming space, Blackfoot exhibit and an RFP for a long-term development plan. Taken together, these announcements represent a major step forward in The Confluence's vision to share the complex stories of this land and its histories.

The Confluence strives to connect a long and significant past to today. A destination for tourists and locals alike, The Confluence will continue to be a significant gathering place for all. Members of the community are invited to attend an Open House that will show attendees how The Confluence and its new identity connects to the community through a variety of activities for all ages. The Open House will take place on Sunday, May 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Learn more: www.theconfluence.com

SOURCE Fort Calgary

For further information: Contacts: Rebekah Jarvis, [email protected], 403-408-7781; Paula Worthington, [email protected], 403-585-2429; Mike Brown, [email protected], 587-590-4465