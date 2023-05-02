Calgary grown FYidoctors celebrates 15-year milestone at their Annual General Meeting

The Calgary-based company will welcome team members, business partners and prospective optometrists at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre from May 5 to 7.

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, is proud to welcome over 1,200 delegates to their annual general meeting (AGM) in Calgary, Alberta during Vision Health Month.

During the three-day event, FYidoctors teams will interact with their colleagues, learn from leadership, and gain insights from invited guest speakers. FYidoctors will also be hosting numerous Class of 2024 Optometry students from the University of Waterloo, Université de Montréal, Pacific University College of Optometry, and NECO - New England College of Optometry. In 2022, FYidoctors has committed over $5.2 million dollars towards optometry education and our Future Vision Leaders forgivable loan program.

Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair & CEO of FYidoctors, expresses his enthusiasm for this event sharing "15 years ago, a group of optometrists decided to do something that had never been done – consolidate the eye care industry. Now recognized by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's fastest growing companies, we have grown, learned, and used our special formula to expand eye care across Canada. Our 15th anniversary marks many awards and milestones. At our AGM in Calgary, we are leaning into a theme of Bringing our Best and are focused on continued excellence in patient care going forward."

Many FYidoctors team members will be travelling to Calgary who have never been to Alberta before. FYidoctors partnered with Tourism Calgary to greet delegates with branded assets at the airport, along Stephen Avenue, and welcome signage at the host hotels (Marriot, Hyatt, and Palliser). With over 1,550 room nights booked in the heart of downtown Calgary, the event will generate significant tourism dollars for the city. "Calgary is delighted to welcome delegates to the FYidoctors AGM 2023," said Blair Keating, Director of Business Development with Tourism Calgary. "We are thrilled to host the projected 1,200 attendees from coast-to-coast as they connect, collaborate and experience the city's exceptional venues, accommodations and visitor experiences."

FYidoctors home offices are in Mission Square, Calgary, and this is one of the largest AGMs in their history. "Calgary is where it all began, and I am very proud to see where our organization is today. A Calgary grown success story, and for three years in a row one of Canada's Best Managed Company. Our accomplishments truly speak to engaging in the community and earning trust through living our values and being patient focused first," shares Dr. Alan Ulsifer. Calgary themed events include a Sunday Stampede pancake breakfast, line dancing lessons, mechanical bull riding, and weekend western themed décor to showcase Calgary's western heritage.

With over 50 clinics in Alberta, FYidoctors continues to establish themselves as a national organization that concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care treatments along with patient-centric products and services. In late 2022, FYidoctors opened their flagship clinic in Mission Square on 4 St. SW, located on the main floor of their corporate offices, along with their FYi University to help educate and train new optometrists on the latest state-of the-art optometric technology.

During the month of May, Vision Health Month, it is a time to generate awareness about eye health and ways to prevent vision loss. By having an eye exam, it can proactively support your overall eye health. To book an appointment, visit www.fyidoctors.com

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020, 2021 & 2022, the organization operates over 375 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors. For more information, please visit www.fyidoctors.com.

