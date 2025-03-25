Calgary District 8 Baseball to Host 2025 Senior League Canadian Baseball Championship

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Calgary District 8 Baseball is proud to announce that it will host the 2025 Senior League Canadian Baseball Championship at Webber Athletic Park from July 13 to 20, 2025. This prestigious tournament will see the top 14- to 16-year-old Little League baseball players in Canada compete for the honour of representing Canada at the Senior League World Series in Easley, South Carolina.

The Senior League Canadian Championship will bring together seven teams representing British Columbia, Alberta, the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces. The teams will arrive in Calgary on July 12, 2025, with the Opening Ceremonies and play beginning on Sunday, July 13th. The Championship game will take place on Sunday, July 20th.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, the tournament will feature 24 games over nine days. Participants and their families will have the opportunity to experience Calgary's vibrant culture and explore the natural beauty of the area, from the prairies to the mountains. With the tournament coinciding with the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede, they will enjoy an unforgettable taste of the festivities that take over Calgary each summer.

Kevin Kvame, President & CEO of Little League Alberta says, "Little League in Alberta is so excited to have the Senior League Canadian Championship back in Calgary for 2025. The event brings together some of the top talent in the country and has the teams competing to send our Champions on to the Senior League World Series in Easley, South Caralina immediately following the Championship game. We know the teams will have a tremendous experience with the host committee's hospitality and western flavour that Calgary and Alberta are renowned for. This tournament is yet another event that will add to Alberta's and District 8's impressive history of championship hosting."

With the support of Tourism Calgary and the Toronto Blue JaysTM, the Tournament Committee is planning an event that will spotlight emerging talent, promote community engagement and support for local sports and leave players, coaches, umpires, families and spectators with memories to last a lifetime. With less than 5 months until opening pitch, teams across the country aretraining hard, preparing for a chance to become Canadian Champions in Calgary on July 20th!

For inquiries about this event, including sponsorship opportunities and media coverage, contact Tournament Chair JocelynLaidlaw., [email protected], 403-589-8472