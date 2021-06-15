Calgary Company Expands Headquarters After Exponential Growth Through Pandemic

"Pivot has really been the word of the year, with so many businesses closing or scaling back – at times it has felt counter-intuitive to continue to expand and build" says Jenelle Peterson, president of Wild | Life. "Certainly, one of our boldest growth tactics has been securing a 5-year lease in a 2000-sq.-ft.-warehouse in SW Calgary," says Peterson.

With the sun shining through the skylights, the light fall from the 20-foot ceilings and lands on the custom wooden swings hung from the rafters, next to the bouldering wall and beside the sitting area that feels more like a cozy cabin with curated nature objects, books, and posters.

"It was important for us to have a space that reflected our purpose, to make outdoor play fun, easy, and adventurous," says Peterson, "The new space will allow us to hire staff to support our growth and we are really proud to be creating jobs in this environment."

Designed to inspire outdoor adventure in kids ages 6-12 through curriculum-based adventure kits, each box contains outdoor gear, games, nature crafts and activities perfect the backyard or the backcountry. Stephanie, a Wild | Life customer, says, "I feel like these kits landed in our hands at the most perfect time! Most of us are in the same position being at home because of COVID-19. Each month they've provided something fun and new to do as a family, I would highly recommend!"

Peterson says, "we are dreaming big here . . . we are building a plan to enter the U.S., developing new product lines, retail offerings and working on strategic partnerships [Wild | Life just began a partnership with Explore Magazine]."

The Wild | Life is all about getting kids outdoors more often by teaching real-life skills, challenging kids and allowing them to build confidence and a lifelong relationship with nature. "We are all born with a spark of curiosity, our goal is to ignite that spark into a lifelong flame," said Peterson.

SOURCE Wild Life Adventures Ltd.

For further information: Contact Information: Jenelle Peterson, [email protected]