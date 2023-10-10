Calgary Co-op Officially Celebrates Launch of Refreshed Membership Program Delivered by New, Member-Exclusive App

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Calgary Co-op has formally celebrated the launch of its refreshed membership program delivered through its new, member-exclusive, Calgary Co-op App. The refreshed program and associated benefits in the app will revolutionize the shopping experience for Calgary Co-op members by offering new ways to earn immediate rewards and benefits, receive additional savings and provide transparency to patronage earnings.

Calgary Co-op Team Members display the new member-exclusive app (L to R): Ken Keelor, CEO; Penney McTaggart-Cowan, VP, Marketing & Member Experiences; Bart Willmore, VP of Human Resources; Fadi Nasr, VP Information Technology and Mike Mills, Centre Manager, Macleod Trail Store. (CNW Group/Calgary Co-op)

Says Ken Keelor, CEO, Calgary Co-op, "This is a significant milestone for Calgary Co-op. We have been serving Calgarians since 1956, and our members' needs have been changing rapidly over the years. Calgary Co-op has always proactively evolved to stay ahead of customer shopping trends to meet their dynamic needs. Over the last year, we have even changed the name on the front of our stores to Calgary Co-op, to set ourselves further apart in the marketplace, with authenticity, modernization and the renewed promise to be great for our members, team members and community."

He continues, "In addition to being interactive and engaging, our new member-exclusive app is simplifying and modernizing how we can interact with our 400,000 members daily. This has been several years in the making and will revolutionize our business in many ways."

The refreshed membership program is simpler to understand, provides immediate benefits through Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash, prizes, and coupons, and brings even more transparency through the new app to completely modernize how members shop, earn, and save every day in all Calgary Co-op stores – food, fuel, liquor, and more.

Says Keelor, "Calgary Co-op members will be able to see their patronage accumulate through the member earnings 'bubble' in the app in real time starting in early 2024. This new member exclusive app truly puts Calgary Co-op in the palm of our members' hands, and rewards them each time they shop."

Some of the key features of the new app include:

Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash Rewards: Earn Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash when purchasing featured items in Food stores, Wine Spirits, Beer, Stores, and Convenience Stores and redeem Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash back on qualifying items in Calgary Co-op Food stores, Wine, Spirits, Beer stores, Cannabis locations and Home Health Care stores. Fuel and convenience stores are coming soon.Games: Members can elevate their shopping adventure by playing games within the app, with opportunities to win free items and exclusive discounts. It's a fun and interactive way to engage with Calgary Co-op while enjoying added savings.

Personalized Offers: Members can clip their offers, load them within the app and start shopping. Personalized offers are redeemed instantly at checkout in-store and online in Wine, Spirits, Beer stores and Food stores.

Flyers: Easy access to the current Food, and Wine, Spirits, Beer flyers also show the weekly Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash items to ensure that members can plan to get the most value for shopping at Calgary Co-op.

Member Earnings: Keep an eye on this bubble where in early 2024, members will begin to see their patronage accumulate and the value of their equity balance.

Shopping List: Members can easily add to their shopping list throughout the week and create multiple shopping lists and share with their invited designated household user. Any clipped offers and game prizes will appear automatically as a great reminder to take advantage of additional savings.

The Calgary Co-op app is available for free download by all Calgary Co-op members in the Google Play store and the Apple app store.

For more information, visit /www.calgarycoop.com/app/.

About Calgary Co-op

Owned by members, Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America. Our locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore include food centres, pharmacies, gas stations, car washes, Home Health Care centres, Wine, Spirits and Beer locations, and cannabis. In addition, Calgary Co-op operates and is the beneficial owner of Community Natural Foods, Beacon Pharmacies, The Organic Box and Willow Park Wines & Spirits.

With over 400,000 members, 3,850 employees, real estate assets of $700 million and annual sales of $1.3 billion, Calgary Co-op was recognized as one of Alberta's Top 75 Employers of 2023 and is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through inspired team members. For more information, please visit www.calgarycoop.com.

