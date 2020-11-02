Calgary Blockchain and AI company to sponsor five(5) $1500 scholarships

"Leaders have been faced with so many challenges in the last few months from navigating office closures, financial constraints and managing a remote workforce. Thinking about how to apply emerging tech is not at the top of everyone's minds."

From the Minister of Innovation, Doug Schweitzer announcing how Alberta will lead through Technology, to the new funds and programs encouraging technology and barrage of posts on LinkedIn, leaders understand embracing technology is no longer an option.

"Navigating all the options and more importantly, how they will affect your business is the difficult part. We often tell our clients, it's not about the technology as much as understanding which challenges your business needs to solve." It's not a one size fits all. "We've been able to help companies in ways as simple as writing a macro. Others, we are digitizing the entire value chain"

Jon and his team partnered with the new SAIT School for Advanced Digital Technology to co-create a number of new programs for Continuing Education. These courses are designed for professionals who want to gain clarity what these new technologies are, how they will impact their industries and how to apply specific applications to their business.

"What SAIT is doing is really special. They aren't just training a new generation of programmers. They are teaching leaders how to embrace the future by teaching them the to look to the "art of the possible". More times than not, the greatest hurdle to progress is mindset. SAIT is leading the way in micro-credentials and applied learning. We are proud to work with them on practical, applicable programming"

Applications and nominations are open until November 4, 2020. CEO's and leaders are being encouraged to nominate members of their teams as well. "We've seen so many examples of innovation from teams "managing up" Sometimes change comes from the top and many times, it's driven by an inspired team"

To apply for the $1500 scholarship, email [email protected] and provide your name (or the name of your nominee), your organization. Job title and contact details.

Please Visit the SAIT School for Advanced Digital Technology - DIGI 003 for more information. Course starts Nov 10, 2020

https://coned.sait.ca/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=1308380

