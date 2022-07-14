Calgary-based Wash My Ride Brings Convenience to Automotive Detailing

– Family Owned and Operated Business Offers Unmatched, Full-Service Mobile Detailing –

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - A family-owned and operated automotive detailing business is elevating the standards of car care with a best-in-class mobile service that allows customers to make the most of their day while their vehicle is meticulously cleaned and sanitized. Calgary-based Wash My Ride is a full-service mobile auto detailing business that is offering unprecedented convenience to accommodate the busy lives of local residents by coming to them.

"At Wash My Ride, we offer an elevated auto detailing experience that doesn't require bringing your car to a destination several miles away and waiting for hours while it's cleaned inside and out," said Owner Mostafa Mahmoud. "We understand how busy people are today, whether they have work obligations, children at home, or are caring for elderly parents. Our goal is to bring an exceptional level of service directly to customers, eliminating the frustration of wasted time."

Wash My Ride offers a full spectrum of detailing services, including interior detailing, exterior detailing, premium wash, paint correction, and ceramic coating. Interior detailing includes everything from vacuuming and stain removal, to leather surface steaming and UV protection applied to plastics. Exterior detailing includes everything from wheel shining to machine polishing to bring back the car's original deep gloss.

"My husband gifted me car detailing for Mother's Day. I had not done any cleaning or had any detailing done on my car in over four years," said customer Melanie Jacober. "By the time Mostafa was done, my car looked brand new. It was sparkling clean and he even took the extra time to make sure he got all of the dog hair out of the backseat. I would recommend Wash My Ride, hands down."

The company also offers fleet detailing and a monthly detailing service. Only the highest quality products are used, ensuring pristine results that last as long as possible and protect against the elements. To learn more and book your mobile detailing appointment, visit https://www.washmyride.ca .

