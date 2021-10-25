Calgary-based start-up to appear on Dragons' Den later this month

The Wild | Life provides outdoor adventures through a subscription service of outdoor gear and activities for children aged 6-12. Focused on three core pillars of creativity, leadership, and resilience, there are a variety of subscription boxes and individual products , designed in alignment with Canadian school curriculum. Family founded by 6th generation Calgarians with backgrounds in engineering, business, and education, the Wild | Life was born out of a shared vision of helping kids gain the skills and tools needed to get outdoors more often. Whether it's in the backyard or backcountry, kids can learn to explore with confidence.

From backcountry adventures to cross country auditions, The Wild | Life Co-Founder and CEO, Jenelle Peterson flew out to Toronto to film at the CBC Studio. Being a young business with only 18 months of start-up data, The Wild | Life embraced the opportunity with confidence in the growth and reviews of their product to date. "If you have the chance to get in front of industry leaders and veteran entrepreneurs; ready or not - you do it!"

"The entire process was a whirlwind, from auditioning to pitching to the Dragons, we were forced to pause and dig hard into our numbers, forecasts, and create a plan for future growth - that in itself was hugely valuable, Jenelle recalls." "More than money, we were really looking for a partner that aligned with our purpose of getting more kids and families outdoors, more often."

Join us on October 28th to find out if Jenelle found a Dragon to join her Wild Life.



For further information: on The Wild | Life, please contact: Erica Leitch, Account Manager, MODERNSPEAK