Calgary Author's Book Shows How To Get The Job You Want During The Pandemic

What will job seekers learn?

Remote work is here to stay – but is it for you?

Video interviewing adds a whole new dimension to the already nerve-wracking interview process —discover how to sail through.

Job searching is tough—how to have creative resilience in your job search by doing unique daily tasks to keep momentum.

Loads of new examples of her game-changing, 2-step resume formula that's helped job seekers globally to land their new job.

Musgrove says, "I'm over the moon excited to see how well the book did in the first 24 hours! Job seekers need this right now. It is absolutely possible to get the job you want – even during a pandemic."

Feeling the need to help job seekers at the beginning of the pandemic, Musgrove offered 26 free webinars, which were attended by over 1000 job-seekers globally. She has delivered in-person & virtual keynotes, attended by 10,000+ job seekers throughout Canada and the USA since the first version of Hired! was published 6 years ago. The first edition of Hired! remained a top ranked resume book since hitting the best seller list.

10% of the proceeds of her book are being donated to "Homes For Heroes Foundation", a charity that helps Canadian veterans who may be at risk of homelessness.

Hired! is the first book written by a Canadian recruiter. It is a fresh, fun, lively and unique perspective that simply gets results. Musgrove also authored, "Unexpected Mentors. Weird & Creative Ideas To Boost Your Career.", in 2019.

If you would like more information about the book, media interviews, speaking engagements or TAG Recruitment Group, please contact Sheila Musgrove.

SOURCE Tag Recruitment Group

For further information: Sheila Musgrove, Cell: 403-462-2234, Email: [email protected], Website: www.sheilamusgrove.com