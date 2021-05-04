Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors
May 04, 2021, 20:46 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
George S. Armoyan
|
26,783,215
|
92.93
|
2,036,853
|
7.07
|
Anuroop Duggal
|
23,935,771
|
83.05
|
4,884,297
|
16.95
|
Gregory S. Fletcher
|
23,101,642
|
80.16
|
5,718,426
|
19.84
|
Lorne A. Gartner
|
20,179,458
|
70.02
|
8,640,610
|
29.98
|
Lindsay R. Link
|
26,783,325
|
92.93
|
2,036,743
|
7.07
|
Ronald P. Mathison
|
26,783,651
|
92.93
|
2,036,417
|
7.07
|
Douglas R. Ramsay
|
23,861,571
|
82.79
|
4,958,497
|
17.21
Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively. Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.
SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
For further information: Lindsay Link, President and Chief Operating Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Michael Olinek, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Scott Treadwell, Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381
