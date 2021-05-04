Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

News provided by

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

May 04, 2021, 20:46 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were elected as directors.  Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

George S. Armoyan

26,783,215

92.93

2,036,853

7.07

Anuroop Duggal

23,935,771

83.05

4,884,297

16.95

Gregory S. Fletcher

23,101,642

80.16

5,718,426

19.84

Lorne A. Gartner

20,179,458

70.02

8,640,610

29.98

Lindsay R. Link

26,783,325

92.93

2,036,743

7.07

Ronald P. Mathison

26,783,651

92.93

2,036,417

7.07

Douglas R. Ramsay

23,861,571

82.79

4,958,497

17.21

Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively.  Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.

SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

For further information: Lindsay Link, President and Chief Operating Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Michael Olinek, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Scott Treadwell, Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381

Related Links

http://www.calfrac.com

Organization Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW". Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout...