Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % George S. Armoyan 26,783,215 92.93 2,036,853 7.07 Anuroop Duggal 23,935,771 83.05 4,884,297 16.95 Gregory S. Fletcher 23,101,642 80.16 5,718,426 19.84 Lorne A. Gartner 20,179,458 70.02 8,640,610 29.98 Lindsay R. Link 26,783,325 92.93 2,036,743 7.07 Ronald P. Mathison 26,783,651 92.93 2,036,417 7.07 Douglas R. Ramsay 23,861,571 82.79 4,958,497 17.21

Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively. Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.

SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

For further information: Lindsay Link, President and Chief Operating Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Michael Olinek, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Scott Treadwell, Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381

Related Links

http://www.calfrac.com

