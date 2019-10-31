Calfrac Announces Third Quarter Results and Reduced Capital Budget

CALGARY, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or "the Company") (TSX-CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



HIGHLIGHTS

On January 1, 2019, Calfrac applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach under which comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 and related interpretations. Please refer to note 1 of the financial statements for additional information on the impact to the Company's financial information.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except per share and unit data) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)











Revenue 399,220 630,128 (37) 1,303,870 1,757,568 (26) Operating income(1) 47,021 115,331 (59) 131,747 249,833 (47) Per share – basic 0.33 0.80 (59) 0.91 1.74 (48) Per share – diluted 0.32 0.79 (59) 0.90 1.70 (47) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 43,028 111,631 (61) 132,237 266,494 (50) Per share – basic 0.30 0.77 (61) 0.92 1.85 (50) Per share – diluted 0.30 0.76 (61) 0.91 1.81 (50) Net loss attributable to the

shareholders of Calfrac before foreign

exchange gains or losses(2) (25,578) 29,741 NM (102,514) 17,075 NM Per share – basic (0.18) 0.21 NM (0.71) 0.12 NM Per share – diluted (0.18) 0.20 NM (0.71) 0.12 NM Net loss attributable to the shareholders of Calfrac (29,424) 14,878 NM (106,803) (14,726) NM Per share – basic (0.20) 0.10 NM (0.74) (0.10) NM Per share – diluted (0.20) 0.10 NM (0.74) (0.10) NM Working capital (end of period)





257,189 386,843 (34) Total equity (end of period)





414,195 516,899 (20) Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s)











Basic 144,674 144,237 — 144,512 143,959 — Diluted 145,334 146,858 (1) 145,713 147,103 (1)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Calfrac before foreign exchange (FX) gains or losses is on an after-tax basis. Management believes that this is a useful

supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the financial results generated by Calfrac without the impact of FX fluctuations, which are not fully controllable by the Company.

This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

Calfrac's President and Chief Operating Officer, Lindsay Link commented on the results: "Calfrac's results in the third quarter reflect the hard work and commitment of our employees in a challenging marketplace. As we conclude 2019 and look ahead to 2020, I want to again thank our employees and their families for their ongoing efforts at Calfrac."

During the quarter, Calfrac:

deployed an average of 15 fleets in the United States and five fleets in Canada ;

delivered further improvement in safety and efficiency results, and;

announced a reduction of $10.0 million in its 2019 capital budget, now set at $139.6 million .

THIRD QUARTER 2019 OVERVIEW

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 399,220 630,128 (37) Expenses





Operating 333,505 491,912 (32) Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 18,694 22,885 (18)

352,199 514,797 (32) Operating income(1) 47,021 115,331 (59) Operating income (%) 11.8 18.3 (36) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 43,028 111,631 (61) Adjusted EBITDA (%) 10.8 17.7 (39) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 28,748 40,048 (28) Number of fracturing jobs 12,745 14,674 (13) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,337 1,344 (1) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 72 49 47 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,409 1,393 1 Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 23,477 28,270 (17) Number of coiled tubing jobs 993 938 6 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 21 22 (5) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 8 8 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 29 30 (3) Cementing revenue per job ($) 46,238 46,030 — Number of cementing jobs 142 109 30 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14 11 27 Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9 12 (25) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 23 23 — (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $399.2 million, a decrease of 37 percent from the same period in 2018. The Company's fracturing job count decreased by 13 percent while consolidated revenue per fracturing job decreased by 28 percent due to a combination of a larger proportion of Calfrac's customers providing their own sand, particularly in the United States, and lower pricing in North America. The number of cementing jobs increased by 30 percent due to higher cementing activity in Argentina while coiled tubing activity was 6 percent higher due to increased activity in Canada and Argentina, offset partially by lower activity in Russia.

Despite having similar active fracturing capacity, Calfrac's capital allocation, head count and operating cost structure were much more closely aligned with the 13 percent decline in job count experienced in 2019 as compared to the prior year.

Pricing in Canada and the United States decreased by over 15 percent, while pricing in Russia was consistent with the third quarter of 2018. In Argentina, the mix of customer contracts during the third quarter in 2019 provided more favorable pricing than in the comparable quarter in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 decreased from $111.6 million in the comparable period in 2018 primarily due to lower utilization and pricing in Canada and the United States.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of Calfrac was $29.4 million or $0.20 per share diluted compared to net income of $14.9 million or $0.10 per share diluted in the same period last year. The third quarter of 2019 included higher depreciation of $9.9 million primarily due to a change in depreciation policy and the adoption of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change

2019 2019

(C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 399,220 429,638 (7) Expenses





Operating 333,505 371,368 (10) SG&A 18,694 17,167 9

352,199 388,535 (9) Operating income(1) 47,021 41,103 14 Operating income (%) 11.8 9.6 23 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 43,028 45,123 (5) Adjusted EBITDA (%) 10.8 10.5 3 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 28,748 44,767 (36) Number of fracturing jobs 12,745 8,852 44 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,337 1,346 (1) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 72 59 22 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,409 1,405 — Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 23,477 22,339 5 Number of coiled tubing jobs 993 823 21 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 21 21 — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 8 8 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 29 29 — Cementing revenue per job ($) 46,238 41,595 11 Number of cementing jobs 142 134 6 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14 14 — Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9 9 — Total cementing units, end of period (#) 23 23 — (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $399.2 million, a decrease of 7 percent from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower fracturing activity in the United States. The seasonal increase in activity in Canada offset sequential revenue declines in Russia and Argentina. Revenue per fracturing job decreased by 36 percent as a result of job mix in Canada and the United States as the number of clients providing sand, chemicals and fuel outside of fracturing service agreements continued to grow.

In Canada, third-quarter revenue increased by 18 percent from the second quarter to $104.8 million. Activity in July and August was relatively strong coming out of spring break-up; however, customers reduced activity in September with some work being deferred into October. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 15 percent compared to 9 percent in the second quarter due to better utilization combined with a reduced cost structure that was put in place to preserve operating margins at lower activity levels.

In the United States, revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was 13 percent lower than the second quarter at $224.4 million as downward pricing pressure continued in certain geographic markets. In addition, the number of clients procuring their own sand and chemicals grew significantly. Consequently, the U.S. division's operating income margin declined to 12.4 percent in the third quarter compared to 14.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

In Russia, revenue of $23.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 was 17 percent lower than the second quarter while the impact on operating income was minimized through lower operating costs.

In Argentina, revenue in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 13 percent from the second quarter to $46.3 million, while operating income increased to $11.7 million from $3.8 million in the second quarter. The improvement in operating income was due to better pricing on contracted activity as compared to the second quarter combined with lower SG&A costs. In addition, the settlement of a previously completed contract resulted in a $3.4 million increase to operating income.



BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Calfrac's operating results in the third quarter continued to be impacted by challenging market conditions across all of its geographies. While activity in Canada rebounded from seasonal lows, the general trend in the pressure pumping industry of lower activity and weaker pricing than was experienced in 2018 continued. In this environment, the Company remains focused on the business drivers that it can control, namely cost management and capital prudence. In keeping with that philosophy, the Company initiated a realignment of its operational and support functions in October, which included a reduction in headcount. The cost of this realignment is approximately $3.1 million and will be recognized in the fourth quarter. The Company expects to realize annualized cost savings of approximately $21.0 million as a result of this initiative.

CANADA

In Canada, activity levels met expectations throughout most of the quarter although operational and weather delays impacted workloads in the latter part of September with approximately $20.0 million of revenue being deferred into the fourth quarter.

As expected, a number of key clients increased their capital program spending during the third quarter which resulted in more stable activity levels. This activity allowed the Company to achieve savings in third-party field costs as there was a greater opportunity to efficiently plan and execute on its planned work commitments.

Looking into the fourth quarter, the Company expects to remain active in western Canada throughout the first half of the quarter, but anticipates that activity will slow meaningfully in the final weeks of the year as customers complete their 2019 capital programs. The onset of winter weather conditions will, as always, impact schedules and costs during the fourth quarter.

Calfrac believes its Canadian Division is sized appropriately for current market conditions, as the Company's operational capacity has been reduced by almost 40 percent since the end of 2018. With the significant horsepower reductions across the industry, Calfrac does not anticipate further structural price erosion in the Canadian marketplace, but will continue to monitor market conditions and is prepared to further reduce its operating scale should market conditions deteriorate further.

UNITED STATES

Activity increased in the United States during the third quarter as total job count was higher by four percent on a sequential basis. The trend for clients to self-source sand and chemicals continued to grow which negatively impacted overall revenue during the quarter. In addition, pricing weakened from levels seen in the prior quarter. However, the impact of these reductions was partially mitigated during the quarter by the Company's ongoing prudent management of costs.



While activity has remained near third-quarter levels thus far in the fourth quarter, Calfrac expects utilization to fall significantly in the latter half of the quarter as E&P capital programs for 2019 are concluded. Preliminary discussions with customers indicate that activity in 2020 will likely resemble current levels through the early part of the year.

Although market conditions remain challenged in the United States, it is expected that the fundamentals for the pressure pumping industry will not deteriorate significantly in 2020 due to the horsepower reduction by the larger players in the market.

RUSSIA

Activity levels in Russia did not improve from the prior quarter due to the ongoing industry challenges resulting from the Transneft pipeline egress issue. While drilling rig count activity has recently increased, the Company does not anticipate that this market development will impact completion activity in the fourth quarter. However, the increased drilling activity is expected to drive higher equipment utilization during the first quarter of 2020 although the timing of a resumption of full market activity is not yet certain.

ARGENTINA

The Company's operations in Argentina delivered positive results despite a number of factors. As previously disclosed, Calfrac executed a change in clients and work programs as the third quarter began, and the results of the country's presidential primary election caused a significant depreciation in the value of the Argentinean peso, which further unsettled planned capital spending in that country. Calfrac expects that uncertainty to impact activity levels throughout the fourth quarter. While the full impact of policy changes from a newly elected government in the country are unlikely to be understood immediately, the value of energy self-sufficiency in Argentina and specifically the potential national wealth creation from the development of the Vaca Muerta are unlikely to change materially under a change in leadership.



CORPORATE

Calfrac remains focused on effectively managing its cost structure and capital expenditures as well as ensuring that the Company's operating footprint is appropriately sized to deliver safe and effective service to our clients while investing in the people and equipment that make Calfrac the service company of choice.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 VERSUS 2018

CANADA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 104,759 184,046 (43) Expenses





Operating 85,281 152,610 (44) SG&A 4,048 3,790 7

89,329 156,400 (43) Operating income(1) 15,430 27,646 (44) Operating income (%) 14.7 15.0 (2) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 13,881 20,873 (33) Number of fracturing jobs 6,537 8,093 (19) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 257 327 (21) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 48 28 71 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 305 355 (14) Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 18,489 22,139 (16) Number of coiled tubing jobs 734 663 11 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 11 11 — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3 4 (25) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 14 15 (7) (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Canadian operations during the third quarter of 2019 was $104.8 million compared to $184.0 million in the same period of 2018 primarily due to lower activity and pricing. In the third quarter of 2019, the number of fracturing jobs was 19 percent lower than the comparable period in 2018 due to lower industry activity and a smaller operating footprint. Activity in July and August was relatively strong; however, customers reduced activity in September with some work being deferred into October. Revenue per job decreased by 33 percent due to certain customers providing their own sand and fuel, combined with lower pricing. The number of coiled tubing jobs increased by 11 percent from the third quarter in 2018, while revenue per job decreased by 16 percent due to job mix.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income in Canada during the third quarter of 2019 was $15.4 million compared to $27.6 million in the same period of 2018. The Canadian division's operating margins on a percentage of revenue basis were consistent with the same quarter in 2018 despite a lower revenue base and pricing due to the implementation of cost control measures earlier in the year. At the beginning of 2019, the Company made the decision to idle one fracturing fleet due to weaker demand for its fracturing services and also reduced its fixed cost structure accordingly. In addition, the Canadian division continued its revised field work schedule during the third quarter in order to better align costs with the expected level of activity. Pricing was lower compared to the third quarter in 2018, however, the impact was mitigated by reductions in logistical and material costs. The reported operating income was impacted positively by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which resulted in $2.1 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the $0.3 million increase in SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter in 2018 was primarily due to a bad debt expense of $1.3 million, offset partially by a lower bonus accrual.



UNITED STATES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 224,424 359,335 (38) Expenses





Operating 191,923 265,083 (28) SG&A 4,684 5,705 (18)

196,607 270,788 (27) Operating income(1) 27,817 88,547 (69) Operating income (%) 12.4 24.6 (50) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 39,302 59,856 (34) Number of fracturing jobs 5,699 5,988 (5) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 877 832 5 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 12 21 (43) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 889 853 4 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) — — — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 2 (50) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 2 (50) Active cementing units, end of period (#) — — — Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9 10 (10) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 9 10 (10) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3204 1.3070 1 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's United States operations decreased to $224.4 million during the third quarter of 2019 from $359.3 million in the comparable quarter of 2018. The significant decrease in revenue can be attributed to a combination of a 34 percent decrease in revenue per job and a 5 percent decrease in the number of fracturing jobs completed period-over-period. The significant decrease in revenue per job was primarily due to the impact of approximately half of Calfrac's United States activity involving customers providing their own sand, combined with lower pricing in all operating areas. Overall, activity decreased by 5 percent, although San Antonio and Pennsylvania completed more jobs in the third quarter in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The number of jobs completed in Colorado decreased relative to the same period in 2018 as a result of the Company transferring a crew to San Antonio, which resulted in higher activity but did not fully offset revenue as the new customer provided its own sand. Lower producer spending and excess pumping capacity in the Permian basin continued to negatively impact the Company's Artesia operations during the quarter as the total number of jobs completed by Calfrac was lower by 47 percent year-over-year. Activity was also lower in North Dakota primarily due to wet weather in September combined with a less efficient mix of customers than the same period in 2018.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's United States operations generated operating income of $27.8 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $88.5 million in the same period in 2018. The year-over-year decline in operating results was primarily due to lower realized pricing and decreased utilization. Pricing in the third quarter of 2019 was down significantly from peak pricing realized in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, activity was 5 percent lower which also contributed to the decline in operating profitability. The reported operating income was positively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019 which resulted in $3.1 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the third quarter of 2019. SG&A expenses decreased by 18 percent primarily due to a lower bonus accrual recorded in the quarter.

RUSSIA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 23,781 25,667 (7) Expenses





Operating 23,267 23,341 — SG&A 718 758 (5)

23,985 24,099 — Operating (loss) income(1) (204) 1,568 NM Operating (loss) income (%) (0.9) 6.1 NM Fracturing revenue per job ($) 86,941 68,452 27 Number of fracturing jobs 241 321 (25) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 65 77 (16) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 12 — NM Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 77 77 — Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 44,202 40,596 9 Number of coiled tubing jobs 64 91 (30) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 4 6 (33) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3 1 200 Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7 7 — Rouble/C$ average exchange rate(2) 0.0204 0.0200 2 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Russian operations decreased by 7 percent during the third quarter of 2019 to $23.8 million from $25.7 million in the corresponding three-month period of 2018. The decrease in revenue was attributable to lower activity with its primary customer in Khanty-Mansiysk as the Company focused its operations in this area. The number of jobs completed continued to be impacted by the reduction in pipeline egress capacity that occurred during the second quarter. Revenue per fracturing job increased by 27 percent primarily due to sand being provided by Calfrac for all of its jobs while the comparable period included some jobs where sand was provided by customers. Coiled tubing activity decreased by 30 percent primarily due to lower than expected utilization with Calfrac's main customer.

OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

The Company's Russian division generated an operating loss of $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2019 versus operating income of $1.6 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The negative operating result was the due to significantly lower utilization, offset partially by cost control measures that resulted in lower personnel and fuel costs. The third quarter experienced lower field activity for both fracturing and coiled tubing services with Calfrac's major customer in Western Siberia being impacted by the issues associated with the contamination of the Transneft pipeline network.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 46,256 61,080 (24) Expenses





Operating 31,924 49,301 (35) SG&A 2,672 2,363 13

34,596 51,664 (33) Operating income(1) 11,660 9,416 24 Operating income (%) 25.2 15.4 64 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 138 108 28 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) — — — Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 138 108 28 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14 11 27 Idle cementing units, end of period (#) — 2 (100) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 14 13 8 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 6 5 20 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 1 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7 6 17 US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3204 1.3070 1 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada and Bloomberg.

REVENUE

Calfrac's Argentinean operations generated total revenue of $46.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $61.1 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. This 24 percent decline in revenue was primarily due to the completion of one of its bundled service contracts in the Vaca Muerta shale play during the quarter where Calfrac provided sand. This contract was replaced with another contract with a customer that provides its own sand. Cementing revenue was higher than the comparable period due to increased activity with one of the Company's customers in the Neuquén region. Coiled tubing revenue decreased from the third quarter in 2018 as activity was weighted to lower margin contract work in 2019, compared to higher margin call-out work in 2018.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's operations in Argentina generated operating income of $11.7 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $9.4 million during the third quarter in 2018. The Company was able to generate higher operating income due to better pricing on contracted activity as compared to the third quarter in 2018. In addition, the settlement of a previously completed contract resulted in a $3.4 million increase to operating income. The $0.3 million increase in SG&A expenses from the third quarter in 2018 was mainly due to higher personnel costs.

CORPORATE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Expenses





Operating 1,110 1,577 (30) SG&A 6,572 10,269 (36)

7,682 11,846 (35) Operating loss(1) (7,682) (11,846) (35) % of Revenue 1.9 1.9 0 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information.

OPERATING LOSS

Corporate expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $7.7 million compared to $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense and a lower bonus provision when compared to the same period in 2018. The reduction in stock-based compensation was mainly due to a lower share price and fewer restricted share units outstanding. The implementation of IFRS 16 also resulted in lower reported corporate expenses as lease payments related to corporate office space are no longer recorded in SG&A.

DEPRECIATION

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, depreciation expense increased by $9.9 million to $58.7 million from $48.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the Company decreasing its useful life estimates and salvage values, effective January 1, 2019, for certain components of its fracturing equipment. Higher depreciation on these components, combined with additions during the quarter, increased depreciation expense by approximately $4.0 million. In addition, the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019 resulted in a $5.3 million increase to depreciation expense. The 1 percent appreciation in the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar also contributed to the increase in reported depreciation expense.

Effective April 1, 2019, the Company revised its policy regarding the derecognition of major components relating to field equipment. The change in accounting policy was adopted on a retrospective basis, with each prior period presented in the statements of operations being restated to reflect the change. The change in policy resulted in $6.2 million of loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment being reclassified to depreciation expense on the statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE LOSSES

The Company recorded a foreign exchange loss of $5.0 million during the third quarter of 2019 versus a loss of $8.2 million in the comparative three-month period of 2018. Foreign exchange gains and losses arise primarily from the translation of net monetary assets or liabilities that were held in U.S. dollars in Canada, net monetary assets or liabilities that were held in pesos in Argentina, and liabilities held in Canadian dollars in Russia. The Company's foreign exchange loss for the third quarter of 2019 was largely attributable to net monetary assets that were held in pesos in Argentina as the peso devalued by 36 percent against the U.S. dollar during the third quarter.

INTEREST

The Company's net interest expense of $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million lower than the comparable period in 2018. The reduction in interest expense was due to lower average credit facility borrowings during the third quarter as compared to the same quarter in 2018. This was partially offset by the adoption of IFRS 16, which resulted in a further $0.5 million in interest expense during the third quarter in 2019.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded an income tax recovery of $10.8 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to an expense of $20.0 million in the comparable period of 2018. The recovery position was the result of pre-tax losses incurred during the quarter.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30,

2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited)















Financial















Revenue 485,456 582,838 544,602 630,128 498,858 475,012 429,638 399,220 Operating income(1) 44,789 67,974 66,528 115,331 61,992 43,623 41,103 47,021 Per share – basic 0.32 0.47 0.46 0.80 0.43 0.30 0.28 0.33 Per share – diluted 0.31 0.46 0.45 0.79 0.42 0.30 0.28 0.32 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 49,213 72,953 81,910 111,631 62,914 44,086 45,123 43,028 Per share – basic 0.35 0.51 0.57 0.77 0.44 0.31 0.31 0.30 Per share – diluted 0.34 0.50 0.56 0.76 0.43 0.30 0.31 0.30 Net income (loss) attributable to the

shareholders of Calfrac 38,013 3,234 (32,838) 14,878 (3,462) (36,334) (41,045) (29,424) Per share – basic 0.27 0.02 (0.23) 0.10 (0.02) (0.25) (0.28) (0.20) Per share – diluted 0.26 0.02 (0.23) 0.10 (0.02) (0.25) (0.28) (0.20) Capital expenditures 34,518 51,334 42,404 34,542 31,484 28,218 37,784 38,885 Working capital (end of period) 327,049 360,654 361,613 386,843 329,871 276,785 291,056 257,189 Total equity (end of period) 543,645 546,018 507,607 516,899 513,820 481,675 443,361 414,195

















Operating (end of period)















Active pumping horsepower (000s) 1,115 1,259 1,313 1,344 1,328 1,344 1,346 1,337 Idle pumping horsepower (000s) 280 134 80 49 42 36 59 72 Total pumping horsepower (000s) 1,395 1,393 1,393 1,393 1,370 1,380 1,405 1,409 Active coiled tubing units (#) 21 22 22 22 22 21 21 21 Idle coiled tubing units (#) 9 8 8 8 7 8 8 8 Total coiled tubing units (#) 30 30 30 30 29 29 29 29 Active cementing units (#) 12 12 11 11 11 11 14 14 Idle cementing units (#) 11 11 12 12 12 12 9 9 Total cementing units (#) 23 23 23 23 23 23 23 23 (1) With the adoption of IFRS 16, the accounting treatment for operating leases when Calfrac is the lessee, changed effective January 1, 2019. Calfrac adopted IFRS 16 using the

modified retrospective approach and the comparative information was not restated. As a result, the Company's 2019 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not comparable

to periods prior to January 1, 2019. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information.

SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The Company's North American business is seasonal. The lowest activity is typically experienced during the second quarter of the year when road weight restrictions are in place due to spring break-up weather conditions and access to well sites in Canada and North Dakota is reduced (refer to "Business Risks - Seasonality" in the 2018 Annual Report).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE FLUCTUATIONS

The Company's consolidated financial statements are reported in Canadian dollars. Accordingly, the quarterly results are directly affected by fluctuations in the exchange rates for United States, Russian and Argentinean currency (refer to "Business Risks - Fluctuations in Foreign Exchange Rates" in the 2018 Annual Report).

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 VERSUS 2018

CANADA

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 324,574 505,646 (36) Expenses





Operating 278,144 424,491 (34) Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 9,165 10,649 (14)

287,309 435,140 (34) Operating income(1) 37,265 70,506 (47) Operating income (%) 11.5 13.9 (17) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 16,874 21,427 (21) Number of fracturing jobs 16,886 21,501 (21) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 257 327 (21) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 48 28 71 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 305 355 (14) Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 19,441 22,611 (14) Number of coiled tubing jobs 1,934 1,782 9 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 11 11 — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3 4 (25) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 14 15 (7) (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Canadian operations during the first nine months in 2019 was $324.6 million versus $505.6 million in the comparable period in 2018. Through the first three quarters of the year, a number of key clients in Calfrac's Canadian division were less active compared to 2018, as takeaway capacity issues impacted spending plans. The number of fracturing jobs decreased by 21 percent, while revenue per fracturing job decreased by 21 percent from the prior year, primarily due to lower pricing and job mix.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's Canadian division generated operating income of $37.3 million during the first nine months in 2019 compared to $70.5 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was due to lower pricing and utilization combined with a smaller operating scale. Despite the lower revenue base, the Company generated an 11 percent operating income margin through its focus on controlling operating costs during periods of lower activity. The Canadian division idled one fleet at the beginning of 2019 and revised its field work schedule beginning in the second quarter in order to better align with expected activity levels, which helped improve profitability. The reported operating income was positively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019 which resulted in $6.6 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the first nine months of 2019. In addition, the $1.5 million reduction in SG&A expenses compared to 2018 was primarily due to headcount reductions and a lower annual bonus provision.

UNITED STATES

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 742,634 1,017,351 (27) Expenses





Operating 626,852 791,096 (21) SG&A 13,171 15,435 (15)

640,023 806,531 (21) Operating income(1) 102,611 210,820 (51) Operating income (%) 13.8 20.7 (33) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 45,651 59,167 (23) Number of fracturing jobs 16,252 17,142 (5) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 877 832 5 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 12 21 (43) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 889 853 4 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) — — — Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 2 (50) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 2 (50) Active cementing units, end of period (#) — — — Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9 10 (10) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 9 10 (10) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3292 1.2876 3 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's United States operations decreased to $742.6 million during the first nine months in 2019 from $1.0 billion in the comparable period in 2018 primarily due to lower pricing and fracturing activity. Completions activity in the United States decreased during the first nine months of 2019 as customers continued to focus on spending within operating cash flows. As a result, the number of fracturing jobs completed declined by 5 percent period-over-period, with lower activity in Artesia and Colorado being partially offset by higher activity in Pennsylvania, North Dakota and San Antonio. Revenue per job decreased 23 percent due to lower pricing combined with the impact of job mix and certain customers providing their own sand.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's United States division generated operating income of $102.6 million during the first nine months in 2019 compared to $210.8 million in the comparable period in 2018. The 51 percent decrease was primarily the result of lower pricing and utilization of active equipment. Although the Company had 17 active fleets available during the first nine months of 2019, only an average of 14 active crews were utilized during that period. The lower utilization levels were primarily associated with Calfrac's Texas operations, and to a lesser extent North Dakota, as extreme weather impacted customer activity during the first quarter in that operating region while wet weather negatively impacted parts of the third quarter. The prior year's operating results included $10.0 million of reactivation costs during the first nine months in 2018 while 2019 did not include any of such costs. The reported operating income was also positively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which resulted in $10.1 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the first nine months of 2019. SG&A expenses decreased by 15 percent primarily due to a lower bonus provision recorded in the first nine months of 2019.

RUSSIA

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 81,563 81,927 — Expenses





Operating 81,909 79,727 3 SG&A 2,513 2,385 5

84,422 82,112 3 Operating loss(1) (2,859) (185) NM Operating loss (%) (3.5) (0.2) NM Fracturing revenue per job ($) 87,165 78,867 11 Number of fracturing jobs 831 882 (6) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 65 77 (16) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 12 — NM Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 77 77 — Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 44,103 39,259 12 Number of coiled tubing jobs 207 315 (34) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 4 6 (33) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3 1 200 Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7 7 — Rouble/C$ average exchange rate(2) 0.0204 0.0210 (3) (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Russian operations during the first nine months in 2019 of $81.6 million was consistent with the comparable period in 2018. The slight decrease in revenue, which is generated in roubles, was mostly related to higher fracturing activity and larger jobs sizes, offset by a 34 percent reduction in coiled tubing activity, combined with the 3 percent depreciation of the Russian rouble in the first nine months of 2019 versus 2018. Revenue per fracturing job was 11 percent higher than the comparable period in 2018 due to proppant being provided for all jobs completed with a major customer for the full period in 2019. The Company idled two coiled tubing units during the first nine months of 2019 to align with activity levels.

OPERATING LOSS

The Company's Russian division incurred an operating loss of $2.9 million during the first nine months of 2019 compared to a loss of $0.2 million in the same period in 2018. Calfrac's operations in the first quarter of 2019 were impacted by extremely cold temperatures experienced for portions of January and February, combined with higher equipment repair expenses. In addition, the Company closed its operations in Noyabrsk during the first quarter and incurred mobilization costs to transfer equipment to Khanty-Mansiysk to work for an existing customer in that region. The second and third quarters experienced lower activity for both fracturing and coiled tubing services as Calfrac's major customer in Western Siberia was impacted by the issues associated with the contamination of the Transneft pipeline network.

ARGENTINA

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited)





Revenue 155,099 152,644 2 Expenses





Operating 126,660 136,085 (7) SG&A 8,131 8,080 1

134,791 144,165 (7) Operating income(1) 20,308 8,479 140 Operating income (%) 13.1 5.6 134 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 138 108 28 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) — — — Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 138 108 28 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14 11 27 Idle cementing units, end of period (#) — 2 (100) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 14 13 8 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 6 5 20 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 1 1 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7 6 17 US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3292 1.2876 3 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 20 and 21 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada and Bloomberg.

REVENUE

Calfrac's Argentinean operations generated total revenue of $155.1 million during the first nine months in 2019 versus $152.6 million in the same period in 2018. The 2 percent improvement in year-over-year revenue was primarily due to higher fracturing activity in the Vaca Muerta shale play and a significant improvement in cementing activity. This was partially offset by lower coiled tubing revenue as activity was weighted to lower margin contract work in 2019 compared to higher margin call-out work in 2018.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's operations in Argentina generated operating income of $20.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $8.5 million in the comparable period in 2018. The Company has continued to improve its operating margins throughout the transition to unconventional operations in Argentina mainly due to improved utilization and a focus on reducing costs. The Company added additional operating capacity during the second quarter in 2019 supported by higher unconventional fracturing activity which also contributed to the year-over-year improvement in operating income.

CORPORATE