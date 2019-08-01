Calfrac Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or "the Company") (TSX-CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

On January 1, 2019, Calfrac applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach under which comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 and related interpretations. Please refer to note 1 of the financial statements for additional information on the impact to the Company's financial information.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except per share and unit data) ($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)





















Revenue 429,638

544,602

(21)

904,650

1,127,440

(20) Operating income(1) 41,103

66,528

(38)

84,726

134,502

(37) Per share – basic 0.28

0.46

(39)

0.59

0.94

(37) Per share – diluted 0.28

0.45

(38)

0.58

0.92

(37) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 45,123

81,910

(45)

89,209

154,863

(42) Per share – basic 0.31

0.57

(46)

0.62

1.08

(43) Per share – diluted 0.31

0.56

(45)

0.61

1.06

(42) Net loss attributable to the





















shareholders of Calfrac before foreign





















exchange gains or losses(2) (41,831)

(14,571)

NM

(76,936)

(12,666)

NM Per share – basic (0.29)

(0.10)

NM

(0.53)

(0.09)

NM Per share – diluted (0.29)

(0.10)

NM

(0.53)

(0.09)

NM Net loss attributable to the





















shareholders of Calfrac (41,045)

(32,838)

25

(77,379)

(29,604)

NM Per share – basic (0.28)

(0.23)

22

(0.54)

(0.21)

NM Per share – diluted (0.28)

(0.23)

22

(0.54)

(0.21)

NM Working capital (end of period)











291,056

361,613

(20) Total equity (end of period)











443,361

507,607

(13) Weighted average common shares





















outstanding (000s)





















Basic 144,456

143,911

—

144,430

143,817

— Diluted 146,070

146,715

—

146,148

146,673

—

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information. (2) Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Calfrac before foreign exchange (FX) gains or losses is on an after-tax basis. Management believes that this is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the financial results generated by Calfrac without the impact of FX fluctuations, which are not fully controllable by the Company. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

Calfrac's President and Chief Operating Officer, Lindsay Link commented on the results: "I would like to congratulate everyone at Calfrac for their efforts in delivering the results achieved in the second quarter. While market conditions in North America remain challenging, our team remains focused on delivering safe and high quality service to our clients while prudently managing costs and capital. Our Canadian operations exceeded our expectations during spring break-up due to the hard work of the entire division."

During the quarter, Calfrac:

pumped nearly 1.0 million tons of sand and completed 7,733 fracturing stages in North America ;

; executed the extension of the Company's revolving credit facility, now maturing in June 2022 ; and

; and completed the acquisition of additional fracturing equipment in Argentina .

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Revenue 429,638

544,602

(21) Expenses









Operating 371,368

453,751

(18) Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 17,167

24,323

(29)

388,535

478,074

(19) Operating income(1) 41,103

66,528

(38) Operating income (%) 9.6

12.2

(21) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 45,123

81,910

(45) Adjusted EBITDA (%) 10.5

15.0

(30) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 44,767

46,830

(4) Number of fracturing jobs 8,852

10,817

(18) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,346

1,313

3 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 59

80

(26) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,405

1,393

1 Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 22,339

30,189

(26) Number of coiled tubing jobs 823

876

(6) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 21

22

(5) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 8

8

— Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 29

30

(3) Cementing revenue per job ($) 41,595

47,290

(12) Number of cementing jobs 134

68

97 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14

11

27 Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9

12

(25) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 23

23

—

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $429.6 million, a decrease of 21 percent from the same period in 2018. The Company's fracturing job count decreased by 18 percent while consolidated revenue per fracturing job decreased by 4 percent. The number of cementing jobs increased by 97 percent due to higher cementing activity in all operating areas where Calfrac provides cementing services, while coiled tubing activity was 6 percent lower due to a reduction of activity in Russia and Canada.

Despite having 3 percent more active fracturing capacity, Calfrac's capital allocation, head count and operating cost structure were much more closely aligned with the 18 percent decline in job count seen compared to the prior year.

Pricing in Canada and the United States decreased modestly, while pricing in Russia was consistent with the second quarter of 2018. In Argentina, the transition to more unconventional activity does not allow for a meaningful pricing comparison to the second quarter in 2018 as the type of job was significantly different.

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 decreased from $81.9 million in the comparable period in 2018 primarily due to lower utilization and pricing in Canada and the United States.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of Calfrac was $41.0 million or $0.28 per share diluted compared to a net loss of $32.8 million or $0.23 per share diluted in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2019 included higher depreciation of $14.4 million primarily due to a change in depreciation policy and the adoption of IFRS 16.

Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

Change

2019

2019



(C$000s, except operational information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Revenue 429,638

475,012

(10) Expenses









Operating 371,368

412,185

(10) SG&A 17,167

19,204

(11)

388,535

431,389

(10) Operating income(1) 41,103

43,623

(6) Operating income (%) 9.6

9.2

4 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 45,123

44,086

2 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 10.5

9.3

13 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 44,767

33,093

35 Number of fracturing jobs 8,852

13,100

(32) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,346

1,344

— Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 59

36

64 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,405

1,380

2 Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 22,339

30,463

(27) Number of coiled tubing jobs 823

843

(2) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 21

21

— Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 8

8

— Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 29

29

— Cementing revenue per job ($) 41,595

39,389

6 Number of cementing jobs 134

118

14 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14

11

27 Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9

12

(25) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 23

23

—

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $429.6 million, a decrease of 10 percent from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower fracturing activity in Canada resulting from the normal seasonal slowdown during spring break-up. Revenue in the United States, Russia and Argentina was relatively flat on a sequential basis. Revenue per fracturing job increased by 35 percent as a result of job mix in Canada and Argentina.

In Canada, second-quarter revenue decreased by 33 percent from the first quarter to $88.4 million. The second quarter began at a slow pace as spring break-up conditions and reduced customer spending impacted operations in April and May while activity increased significantly in June. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 9 percent compared to 10 percent in the first quarter as the Company was able to reduce its cost structure to preserve operating margins at lower activity levels.

In the United States, revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was consistent with the first quarter at $259.1 million as pricing appears to have stabilized. The U.S. division's operating income margin remained consistent at 14.3 percent in the second quarter compared to 14.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

In Russia, revenue of $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 was consistent with the first quarter while profitability improved on lower operating costs due to seasonal effects.

In Argentina, revenue in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 4 percent from the first quarter to $53.4 million, while operating income decreased to $3.8 million from $4.9 million in the first quarter. The reduction in operating income was due to higher district overhead and SG&A costs during the second quarter relating to higher personnel costs.

BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Calfrac's second-quarter results reflect the challenging market conditions facing the Company in all of its operating divisions. Lower utilization in the United States and Argentina impacted the Company's consolidated financial performance during the second quarter, as did an industry slowdown in Russia resulting from some short term egress challenges. Calfrac's Canadian operations were affected by normal spring break-up conditions, but proactive cost management significantly reduced the impacts associated with this seasonal slowdown and the current ongoing market challenges.

CANADA

In Canada, activity in the second quarter was largely in line with expectations, with activity increasing significantly in June. Profitability exceeded expectations due mainly to the excellent work of the divisional management team in managing costs through periods of lower activity, including a change to field personnel work schedules at the beginning of the second quarter which is expected to be maintained until market conditions improve.

Throughout the first half of the year, a number of key clients in Calfrac's Canadian division were spending at a slower pace than anticipated; however, certain of these customers have indicated that activity will increase in the second half of the year. This activity is expected to utilize a significant portion of the Company's active Canadian equipment in the upcoming months.

In general, Calfrac expects activity in Canada to trend below levels seen in 2018, but with a significant industry reduction in available pumping equipment, the market appears near balance and pricing is not anticipated to decrease from current levels. The Company is currently participating in a large number of bids for 2020, which will provide further insight into activity for the year ahead.

Although the Canadian marketplace is significantly smaller than in 2018, Calfrac's market position and client relationships are valuable assets to the Company over the long term. Calfrac has meaningfully reduced its internal and input cost structure, including significant efficiencies from key components of its supply chain, and has redeployed and idled horsepower in response to the material pricing degradation experienced over the past three quarters. While these actions have helped mitigate the effects of unsustainable pricing levels in the Canadian market, significant pricing improvement must be realized in order to generate acceptable rates of return and to ensure that the oilfield services industry is positioned to meet the long-term needs of its customer base. Accordingly and with a view to maintaining the sustainability of the Canadian fracturing market, Calfrac does not intend to add capacity to its Canadian operation until market conditions improve significantly from current levels.

UNITED STATES

Activity during the second quarter was expected to improve from the first quarter as weather impacts abated, but several fleets were impacted by unplanned idle periods that were communicated to the Company on relatively short notice. While a portion of the crews were redeployed to assist other fleets, the loss of pumping days offset the improved operating conditions in North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

The Company has secured work which should support higher levels of activity in the third and fourth quarters, with particular strength in North Dakota, Pennsylvania and South Texas, but has warm-stacked one fleet in each of Artesia and Grand Junction to better align Calfrac's footprint with expected work volumes in those basins.

With oil prices expected to average approximately US$55 per barrel for the foreseeable future, the Company expects activity to remain consistent into 2020, and as a result, pricing is not expected to change materially from current levels.

RUSSIA

Calfrac's operations in Russia fell sequentially as industry activity slowed considerably in connection with a temporary reduction of pipeline egress capacity. Although market participants are working to address these issues, the Company does not expect a material improvement in activity in the third quarter. However, cost control measures and improved utilization for active equipment are expected to result in improved financial results despite the weakened market conditions.

ARGENTINA

Calfrac's operations in Argentina again delivered year-on-year improvement in operating and financial results due to higher activity and utilization.

The Company has executed a change in client mix in its shale fracturing operation, having substituted a customer on an expiring contract with another major player in the Vaca Muerta shale formation. Producer activity throughout the remainder of 2019 is becoming increasingly uncertain, driven by volatile commodity prices and the upcoming October elections in Argentina. This uncertainty has impacted larger scale programs, but the Company has experienced higher demand for cementing and coiled tubing operations across the country, as well as fracturing services in more conventional reservoirs. The Company believes that the long term growth potential of the Vaca Muerta remains compelling and could be a catalyst for significant fracturing demand growth in Argentina going forward.

CORPORATE

Calfrac remains focused on managing costs and capital expenditures and ensuring the Company's operating footprint is appropriately sized to deliver optimum cash flow despite market challenges.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 VERSUS 2018

CANADA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Revenue 88,420

131,872

(33) Expenses









Operating 78,195

117,439

(33) SG&A 2,116

3,283

(36)

80,311

120,722

(33) Operating income(1) 8,109

11,150

(27) Operating income (%) 9.2

8.5

8 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 27,343

26,618

3 Number of fracturing jobs 2,875

4,478

(36) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 257

322

(20) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 49

33

48 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 306

355

(14) Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 15,430

20,223

(24) Number of coiled tubing jobs 598

624

(4) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 11

11

— Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3

4

(25) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 14

15

(7)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Canadian operations during the second quarter of 2019 was $88.4 million compared to $131.9 million in the same period of 2018 primarily due to lower activity and pricing. In the second quarter of 2019, the number of fracturing jobs was 36 percent lower than the comparable period in 2018 due to lower industry activity and certain Calfrac customers completing fewer large pad jobs during the spring break-up period. Revenue per job increased 3 percent due to favourable job mix, partially offset by lower pricing. The number of coiled tubing jobs decreased by 4 percent from the second quarter in 2018, while revenue per job decreased by 24 percent due to job mix.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income in Canada during the second quarter of 2019 was $8.1 million compared to $11.2 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in operating income was due to the lower revenue base and pricing as compared to the same quarter in 2018. The Company made the decision to suspend operations for one fleet at the beginning of 2019 based on weaker demand for its fracturing services and reduced its fixed cost structure accordingly. In addition, the Canadian division revised its field work schedule during the second quarter in order to better align costs with the expected level of activity, which helped maintain profitability through the spring break-up period. Pricing was lower compared to the second quarter in 2018. However, the impact was partially mitigated by reductions in logistical and material costs. The reported operating income was impacted positively by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which resulted in $2.2 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the $1.2 million decrease in SG&A expenses compared to the second quarter in 2018 was primarily due to a lower bonus accrual being recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

UNITED STATES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Revenue 259,085

342,036

(24) Expenses









Operating 218,215

268,407

(19) SG&A 3,820

4,605

(17)

222,035

273,012

(19) Operating income(1) 37,050

69,024

(46) Operating income (%) 14.3

20.2

(29) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 47,469

58,298

(19) Number of fracturing jobs 5,458

5,845

(7) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 877

806

9 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 10

47

(79) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 887

853

4 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) —

—

— Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 2

2

— Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 2

2

— Active cementing units, end of period (#) —

—

— Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9

10

(10) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 9

10

(10) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3377

1.2911

4

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's United States operations decreased to $259.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 from $342.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2018 due to lower pricing and a 7 percent decrease in the number of fracturing jobs completed period-over-period. The number of jobs completed in Colorado decreased relative to the same period in 2018 as a result of the Company transferring a crew to San Antonio, which resulted in higher activity but did not fully offset revenue as the new customer provided its own sand. Oil and natural gas takeaway capacity constraints in the Permian basin continued to negatively impact activity for the Company's Artesia operations during the quarter as the total number of jobs completed by Calfrac was lower by 51 percent year-over-year. These declines were partially offset by an increase in activity in Pennsylvania, North Dakota and South Texas. The 19 percent decrease in revenue per job year-over-year was primarily due to lower pricing ranging from 5 to 10 percent across all of the Company's operating areas, combined with the impact of job mix and certain customers providing their own sand. The 4 percent appreciation in the U.S. dollar versus the Canadian dollar partially offset the decrease in revenue.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's United States operations generated operating income of $37.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $69.0 million in the same period in 2018. The year-over-year decline in operating results was primarily due to lower realized pricing and decreased utilization on a similar operating footprint and fixed cost structure. Overall activity was 7 percent lower, which impacted utilization levels and efficiencies. Activity in Artesia and North Dakota experienced more unplanned scheduling gaps than in the same period in 2018, which resulted in lower utilization of Calfrac's active equipment operating in those areas. Operating results in the second quarter of 2019 did not include any fleet reactivation costs, while $5.0 million was incurred in the comparable quarter in 2018. The reported operating income was positively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which resulted in $3.4 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the second quarter of 2019. SG&A expenses decreased by 17 percent primarily due to a lower bonus accrual recorded in the quarter.

RUSSIA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Revenue 28,704

25,025

15 Expenses









Operating 27,776

25,069

11 SG&A 807

751

7

28,583

25,820

11 Operating income (loss)(1) 121

(795)

NM Operating income (loss) (%) 0.4

(3.2)

NM Fracturing revenue per job ($) 85,291

81,392

5 Number of fracturing jobs 300

256

17 Pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 77

77

— Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 44,518

39,894

12 Number of coiled tubing jobs 70

105

(33) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 4

6

(33) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3

1

200 Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 7

7

— Rouble/C$ average exchange rate(2) 0.0207

0.0208

—

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Russian operations increased by 15 percent during the second quarter of 2019 to $28.7 million from $25.0 million in the corresponding three-month period of 2018. The increase in revenue was attributable to higher activity with its primary customer in Khanty-Mansiysk as the Company focused its operations in this area. However, the number of jobs completed was lower than expected as industry activity slowed considerably in connection with a temporary reduction in pipeline egress capacity. Revenue per fracturing job increased by 5 percent primarily due to sand being provided by Calfrac for all of its jobs while the comparable period included some jobs where sand was provided by customers. Coiled tubing activity decreased by 33 percent, primarily due to lower utilization than expected with one of Calfrac's customers.

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

The Company's Russian division generated an operating income of $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 versus a loss of $0.8 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The improvement in operating results was derived from slightly improved utilization, combined with cost control measures that resulted in lower personnel and fuel costs. The second quarter experienced lower activity for both fracturing and coiled tubing services with Calfrac's major customer in Western Siberia being impacted by the issues associated with the contamination of the Transneft pipeline network.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Revenue 53,429

45,669

17 Expenses









Operating 46,250

41,221

12 SG&A 3,386

2,367

43

49,636

43,588

14 Operating income(1) 3,793

2,081

82 Operating income (%) 7.1

4.6

54 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 135

108

25 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) —

—

— Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 135

108

25 Active cementing units, end of period (#) 14

11

27 Idle cementing units, end of period (#) —

2

(100) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 14

13

8 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 6

5

20 Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) —

1

(100) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 6

6

— US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3377

1.2911

4

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada and Bloomberg.

REVENUE

Calfrac's Argentinean operations generated total revenue of $53.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $45.7 million in the second quarter in 2018. Revenue in Argentina was 17 percent higher than the comparable quarter primarily due to a higher average revenue per job as the mix of jobs was weighted more towards unconventional fracturing activity in the Vaca Muerta, while conventional activity in the south was lower quarter-over-quarter. Cementing revenue also improved as the Company experienced fewer labour-related disruptions in the second quarter of 2019 than it did in the comparable quarter in 2018. Coiled tubing revenue decreased from the second quarter in 2018 as activity was weighted to lower margin contract work in 2019 compared to higher margin call-out work in 2018.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's operations in Argentina generated operating income of $3.8 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.1 million during the second quarter in 2018. The Company was able to generate higher operating income through a combination of improved utilization and crew efficiencies during the quarter as it continued to transition to unconventional operations in Argentina. SG&A expenses were $1.0 million higher during the second quarter in 2019 compared to the second quarter in 2018 due to higher personnel costs combined with additional fees associated with a new exploration contract that was executed during the quarter.

CORPORATE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)









Expenses









Operating 932

1,615

(42) SG&A 7,038

13,317

(47)

7,970

14,932

(47) Operating loss(1) (7,970)

(14,932)

(47) % of Revenue 1.9

2.7

(30)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information.

OPERATING LOSS

Corporate expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.0 million compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense and a lower bonus provision when compared to the same period in 2018. The reduction in stock-based compensation was mainly due to a lower share price and fewer restricted share units outstanding. The implementation of IFRS 16 also resulted in lower reported corporate expenses as lease payments related to corporate office space are no longer recorded in SG&A.

DEPRECIATION

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, depreciation expense increased by $14.4 million to $61.5 million from $47.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the Company decreasing its useful life estimates and salvage values, effective January 1, 2019, for certain components of its fracturing equipment. Higher depreciation on these components, combined with additions during the quarter, increased depreciation expense by $10.0 million. In addition, the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019 resulted in a $5.8 million increase to depreciation expense. The 4 percent appreciation in the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar also contributed to the increase in reported depreciation expense.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company revised its policy regarding the derecognition of major components relating to field equipment. The change in accounting policy was adopted on a retrospective basis, with each prior period presented in the statements of operations being restated to reflect the change. The change in policy resulted in $5.4 million of loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment being reclassified to depreciation expense on the statement of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (three months ended June 30, 2018 – $8.1 million).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAINS AND LOSSES

The Company recorded a foreign exchange loss of $0.9 million during the second quarter of 2019 versus a loss of $32.5 million in the comparative three-month period of 2018. Foreign exchange gains and losses arise primarily from the translation of net monetary assets or liabilities that were held in U.S. dollars in Canada, net monetary assets or liabilities that were held in pesos in Argentina, and liabilities held in Canadian dollars in Russia. The Company's foreign exchange loss for the second quarter of 2019 was largely attributable to U.S. dollar-denominated assets held in Canada as the U.S. dollar depreciated against the Canadian dollar during the quarter.

INTEREST

The Company's net interest expense of $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 was $21.6 million lower than the comparable period in 2018 primarily due to $21.2 million in one-time charges associated with the debt refinancing transactions that were completed in the second quarter in 2018. Excluding these one-time items, interest expense decreased by $0.4 million. The reduction in interest expense was due to the impact of replacing its $200.0 million second lien term loan that carried an interest rate of 9.0 percent with lower interest rate credit facility borrowings. This was partially offset by higher reported interest expense on Calfrac's senior notes during the second quarter in 2019 due to a stronger U.S. dollar. Additionally, the adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a further $0.6 million in interest expense during the second quarter in 2019.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded an income tax recovery of $4.6 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a recovery of $19.4 million in the comparable period of 2018. The recovery position was the result of pre-tax losses incurred during the quarter, offset partially by a $9.8 million income tax expense related to the planned reduction in the Alberta corporate tax rates, which reduced the deferred tax asset.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar 31,

Jun. 30,

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($) (unaudited)















Financial















Revenue 448,090

485,456

582,838

544,602

630,128

498,858

475,012

429,638 Operating income(1) 78,196

44,789

67,974

66,528

115,331

61,992

43,623

41,103 Per share – basic 0.57

0.32

0.47

0.46

0.80

0.43

0.30

0.28 Per share – diluted 0.57

0.31

0.46

0.45

0.79

0.42

0.30

0.28 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 81,113

49,213

72,953

81,910

111,631

62,914

44,086

45,123 Per share – basic 0.59

0.35

0.51

0.57

0.77

0.44

0.31

0.31 Per share – diluted 0.59

0.34

0.50

0.56

0.76

0.43

0.30

0.31 Net income (loss) attributable to the

shareholders of Calfrac 7,822

38,013

3,234

(32,838)

14,878

(3,462)

(36,334)

(41,045) Per share – basic 0.06

0.27

0.02

(0.23)

0.10

(0.02)

(0.25)

(0.28) Per share – diluted 0.06

0.26

0.02

(0.23)

0.10

(0.02)

(0.25)

(0.28) Capital expenditures 22,093

34,518

51,334

42,404

34,542

31,484

28,218

37,784 Working capital (end of period) 334,606

327,049

360,654

361,613

386,843

329,871

276,785

291,056 Total equity (end of period) 477,188

543,645

546,018

507,607

516,899

513,820

481,675

443,361

















Operating (end of period)















Active pumping horsepower (000s) 1,057

1,115

1,259

1,313

1,344

1,328

1,344

1,346 Idle pumping horsepower (000s) 338

280

134

80

49

42

36

59 Total pumping horsepower (000s) 1,395

1,395

1,393

1,393

1,393

1,370

1,380

1,405 Active coiled tubing units (#) 21

21

22

22

22

22

21

21 Idle coiled tubing units (#) 11

9

8

8

8

7

8

8 Total coiled tubing units (#) 32

30

30

30

30

29

29

29 Active cementing units (#) 12

12

12

11

11

11

11

14 Idle cementing units (#) 13

11

11

12

12

12

12

9 Total cementing units (#) 25

23

23

23

23

23

23

23

(1) With the adoption of IFRS 16, the accounting treatment for operating leases when Calfrac is the lessee, changed effective January 1, 2019. Calfrac adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and the comparative information was not restated. As a result, the Company's 2019 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not comparable to periods prior to January 1, 2019. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information.

SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The Company's North American business is seasonal. The lowest activity is typically experienced during the second quarter of the year when road weight restrictions are in place due to spring break-up weather conditions and access to well sites in Canada and North Dakota is reduced (refer to "Business Risks - Seasonality" in the 2018 Annual Report).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE FLUCTUATIONS

The Company's consolidated financial statements are reported in Canadian dollars. Accordingly, the quarterly results are directly affected by fluctuations in the exchange rates for United States, Russian and Argentinean currency (refer to "Business Risks - Fluctuations in Foreign Exchange Rates" in the 2018 Annual Report).



FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 VERSUS 2018

CANADA

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)





Revenue 219,815

321,600

(32) Expenses





Operating 192,863

271,881

(29) Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 5,117

6,859

(25)

197,980

278,740

(29) Operating income(1) 21,835

42,860

(49) Operating income (%) 9.9

13.3

(26) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 18,765

21,762

(14) Number of fracturing jobs 10,349

13,408

(23) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 257

322

(20) Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 49

33

48 Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 306

355

(14) Coiled tubing revenue per job ($) 20,023

22,891

(13) Number of coiled tubing jobs 1,200

1,119

7 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 11

11

— Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 3

4

(25) Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 14

15

(7)

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's Canadian operations during the first six months in 2019 was $219.8 million versus $321.6 million in the comparable period in 2018. Through the first half of the year, a number of key clients in Calfrac's Canadian division were less active compared to 2018, as takeaway capacity issues impacted spending plans. The number of fracturing jobs decreased by 23 percent, while revenue per fracturing job decreased by 14 percent from the prior year, primarily due to lower pricing and job mix.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's Canadian division generated operating income of $21.8 million during the first six months in 2019 compared to $42.9 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was due to lower pricing and utilization, combined with a reduced operating footprint. Despite the lower revenue base, the Company was able to deliver a 10 percent operating income margin through its focus on controlling operating costs during periods of lower activity. The Canadian division idled one fleet at the beginning of 2019 and revised its field work schedule during the second quarter in order to better align with expected activity levels, which helped maintain profitability through the first half of the year. The reported operating income was positively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which resulted in $4.5 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the $1.7 million reduction in SG&A expenses compared to 2018 was primarily due to headcount reductions and a lower annual bonus provision.

UNITED STATES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($)

($)

(%) (unaudited)





Revenue 518,210

658,016

(21) Expenses





Operating 434,929

526,013

(17) SG&A 8,487

9,730

(13)

443,416

535,743

(17) Operating income(1) 74,794

122,273

(39) Operating income (%) 14.4

18.6

(23) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 49,080

58,798

(17) Number of fracturing jobs 10,553

11,154

(5) Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 877

806

9 Idle pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 10

47

(79) Total pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 887

853

4 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#) —

—

— Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 2

2

— Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#) 2

2

— Active cementing units, end of period (#) —

—

— Idle cementing units, end of period (#) 9

10

(10) Total cementing units, end of period (#) 9

10

(10) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3336

1.2779

4

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 19 and 20 for further information. (2) Source: Bank of Canada.

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac's United States operations decreased to $518.2 million during the first six months in 2019 from $658.0 million in the comparable period in 2018, primarily due to lower pricing and fracturing activity. Completions activity in the United States decreased during the first half of 2019 as customers continued to focus on spending within operating cash flows. As a result, the number of fracturing jobs completed declined by 5 percent period-over-period, with lower activity in Artesia and Colorado being partially offset by higher activity in Pennsylvania, North Dakota and San Antonio. Revenue per job decreased 17 percent due to lower pricing, combined with the impact of job mix and certain customers providing their own sand.

OPERATING INCOME

The Company's United States division generated operating income of $74.8 million during the first six months in 2019 compared to $122.3 million in the comparable period in 2018. The 39 percent decrease was primarily the result of lower pricing and utilization of active equipment. Although the Company had 17 active fleets available during the first six months of 2019, only an average of 14 active crews were utilized during that period. The lower utilization levels were primarily associated with Calfrac's Texas operations, and to a lesser extent North Dakota, as extreme weather impacted customer activity during the first quarter in that operating region. The prior year's operating results included $10.0 million of reactivation costs during the first six months in 2018, while 2019 did not include any of such costs. The reported operating income was also positively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 at the beginning of 2019, which resulted in $7.0 million of lease payments no longer being recognized as operating costs during the first half of 2019. SG&A expenses decreased by 13 percent primarily due to a lower bonus provision recorded in the first half of 2019.

RUSSIA

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information)

($) ($) (%) (unaudited)







Revenue

57,782 56,260 3 Expenses







Operating

58,642 56,386 4 SG&A

1,795 1,627 10



60,437 58,013 4 Operating loss(1)

(2,655) (1,753) 51 Operating loss (%)

(4.6) (3.1) 48 Fracturing revenue per job ($)

87,257 84,827 3 Number of fracturing jobs

590 561 5 Pumping horsepower, end of period (000s)

77 77 — Coiled tubing revenue per job ($)

44,059 38,716 14 Number of coiled tubing jobs

143 224 (36) Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#)

4 6 (33) Idle coiled tubing units, end of period (#)

3 1 — Total coiled tubing units, end of period (#)

7 7 — Rouble/C$ average exchange rate(2)

0.0204 0.0215 (5)