Caledon investment firm, Longridge Partners, enters into agreement to acquire leading North American golf course, Devil's Pulpit Golf Association

Longridge is an investment and property management company with offices in Toronto and Caledon.

The DPGA, a private club, operates two of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, the Devil's Pulpit, which opened for play in 1990, and the Devil's Paintbrush, which opened in 1992.

Longridge, which declared it is committed to preserving the stature of the DPGA as one of the best providers of excellent dual-course golf experiences in North America, said it will take advantage of an opportunity to expand the reputation and growth in services for members, employees, and investors.

About Longridge Partners Inc.

Longridge Partners Inc. is a real estate investment company founded in Toronto, with the majority of their managed land portfolio residing in the Greater Toronto Area.

Longridge provides management services on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors with their expertise lying in identifying properties suitable for investment with their partners, deal structuring, and managing the carrying responsibilities and property management services on behalf of their investors.

Founded by John Clark and Mackenzie Crawford, Longridge holds the protection of natural features and prioritization of sustainable development at the helm of everything they do.

SOURCE Longridge Partners Inc.

For further information: Mackenzie Crawford, President & COO, Longridge Partners Inc., [email protected]