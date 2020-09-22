Caldwell Recruits Ben Jaksich to Lead Caldwell Advance, the Firm's Emerging Leaders and Advancing Professionals Recruitment Offering

In this newly created role, Mr. Jaksich will drive the overall growth, management and success of Caldwell Advance. Based in the NY office, he will also focus on the recruitment of emerging leaders and advancing professionals, with a concentration in private equity and venture capital relationships and a particular emphasis on technology companies.

"Ben's experience both building and leading teams will be invaluable as we expand and grow Caldwell Advance," said Chris Beck, chief operating officer. "His reputation in the market for strategic consultation and focused client service will be a great fit for our team."

Mr. Jaksich joins Caldwell from a prominent professional search and staffing advisory firm, where he built and led their mid-management recruiting team and worked with growth stage companies on a wide array of projects ranging from team build outs to leadership and global management searches.

Mr. Jaksich holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"Having Ben at the helm of our Caldwell Advance team further strengthens our ability to connect our clients with transformational talent," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "As organizations adapt and adjust their talent needs to current market conditions, this expansion of our Caldwell Advance team will further bolster our ability to provide long term value to our clients."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Understanding that transformative talent is not limited to executive levels, our Caldwell Advance solution focuses on emerging leaders and advancing professionals who can also have a profound impact on a company's ability to turn potential into success. We also leverage our skills and networks to provide agile talent solutions in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. Caldwell Analytics is a talent optimization solution that uses highly respected, results-driven assessments to align our clients' talent and business strategies, driving better business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

For further information: Caroline Lomot, Caldwell, [email protected], +1 516 830 3535

