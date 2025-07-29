Caldwell First Nation Announces Historic Equity Investment in Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line with Hydro One

LEAMINGTON, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Caldwell First Nation is proud to announce its landmark equity investment in the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line, marking a new chapter in Indigenous economic empowerment and infrastructure partnership. The investment is made through Caldwell's business development arm, Northwind Business Development LP (NBD), as part of a 50-50 First Nation Equity Partnership with Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) and other impacted Anishnaabe First Nations whose traditional territories are located along the route of the transmission line.

The investment is supported by a loan from Manulife and a loan guarantee from the provincial Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program (IOFP), which helps Indigenous partners secure equity ownership in major infrastructure projects.

This project not only ensures reliable power for a rapidly growing region, but also represents a powerful model of reconciliation and economic inclusion. Caldwell First Nation's participation reflects its strategic focus on long-term financial sustainability and self-determination for future generations.

"Today marks a transformational moment for Caldwell First Nation and our partners," said Chief Nikki Van Oirschot. "By securing equity in the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line, we are asserting our rightful place in the energy future of this province. This partnership is a testament to what is possible when First Nations are meaningfully included in the economic life of their territories. It's not just about power—it's about empowerment."

John Wladarski, President and CEO of Northwind Business Development LP, added: "We are proud to lead this investment on behalf of Caldwell First Nation. This agreement demonstrates the strength of Indigenous-led economic development and reflects Caldwell First Nation's commitment to sustainable growth. Thanks to the support of the Province's new financing program, we've turned opportunity into ownership."

"We are delighted to partner with Manulife and Caldwell First Nation on this transaction," said Michael Fedchyshyn, CEO of the Building Ontario Fund. "As the administration of IOFP transitions to the Building Ontario Fund we look forward to creating more opportunities for Indigenous equity participation in transformative infrastructure projects across Ontario."

"Every new major transmission line offers an opportunity for First Nation partnership. We value the partnership we have built with Caldwell First Nation and we are pleased to celebrate this exciting milestone on the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission line together," said Matthew Jackson, Vice President, Indigenous Partnerships and Business Development, Hydro One. "Electricity is the foundation that will enable the economy and power the opportunities we see in every corner of the province. We will continue to work alongside First Nation governments and communities through our industry-leading 50-50 First Nation Equity Partnership Model to build an electricity network that advances reconciliation and supports a more prosperous Ontario."

The Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line is a critical infrastructure project that will enhance electricity reliability and support economic growth in southwest Ontario. With this investment, Caldwell joins a growing network of Indigenous communities reshaping the Canadian energy landscape through equity partnerships and shared prosperity.

SOURCE Caldwell First Nation

Media Contacts: Caldwell First Nation Communications, [email protected], 519-329-2364, Northwind Business Development LP, [email protected], 226-314-1229