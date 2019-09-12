Caldwell Enhances Financial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Marilyn Croghan to Toronto office

"Marilyn's successful track record for business critical, high-impact placements in the asset management, capital markets and banking space will be a great addition to our practice," said Paul Heller, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "Her deep understanding of the talent management challenges our financial services clients face will be invaluable."

"In her 20+ years of executive search experience in the financial services arena, Marilyn has developed a reputation for strategic counsel and outstanding results," said Glenn Buggy, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "She understands the sector, has an incredible network and a reputation for excellence."

Ms. Croghan joins Caldwell from Croghan & Associates, a firm she founded in 2006 to advise executive management in the financial services industry on leadership matters. Previously, she was a talent management consultant at Dundee Wealth Inc.| Dynamic Funds | Scotiabank. She began her career in executive search at Prospect Search Partners in Toronto.

Ms. Croghan holds a Bachelor of Science from Ryerson University. She is a volunteer and supporter of the corporate gifts committee with The Children's Aid Foundation and supporter of children's charities and hospitals.

"From her exceptional reputation for outstanding client work, to her deep understanding of the markets she serves, to her expansive network, to the way she truly partners with her clients, Marilyn is a wonderful addition to our team," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "She brings added energy and experience to our Toronto team, and we are delighted to welcome her to Caldwell."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

