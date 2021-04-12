Caldwell and PwC Announce Partnership on Canada's Top 40 Under 40®

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Caldwell Partners (TSX: CWL) and PwC Canada today announced their new sponsorship collaboration on Canada's Top 40 Under 40® Award Program.

Caldwell is delighted to welcome PwC Canada as Presenting Partner of the program, joining several other prominent organizations that are enthusiastically committed to Top 40's success.

"PwC is a highly-respected organization and we are excited for the insight and expertise they will bring to the program," said Jeff Freeborough, Managing Partner for Toronto at Caldwell, Top 40's Founding Partner. "Like Caldwell, PwC recognizes the importance of identifying and recognizing business and community leaders. By honouring these young, ambitious individuals we promote unity in Canada. We look forward to working with the PwC team."

"Canada's Top 40 Under 40 is the country's most coveted award for young leaders. PwC Canada is honoured to collaborate with Caldwell on a program that champions outstanding young achievers in the Canadian business and public sectors," said Matthew Wetmore, National Managing Partner – Industries & Regions, PwC Canada. "As a new member to the Advisory Board, I look forward to putting a well-deserved spotlight on the leaders who have an impact in Canada, and are helping define our nation's future."

The Top 40 Advisory Board meets annually to select the 40 honourees. The independent board comprises more than 25 respected and experienced individuals from across Canada, including past Top 40 honourees who are leaders in their industries, professions and communities. The Board reflects the diversity and leadership excellence in Canadian business and broader public sector.

Also joining the Board this year are The Hon. Brian V. Tobin, P.C., O.C., Vice Chair with BMO Financial Group and Dr. David Granville, PhD, FAHA, Executive Director, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, Professor and Associate Dean, Research Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia.

The board will meet on September 30, 2021 to select the 2021 honourees, who will then be announced in National Post and on BNN Bloomberg in November.

For the full list of members and profiles, please visit: https://canadastop40under40.com/top-40-advisory-board.html

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. In addition to Caldwell and PwC, the program is supported by several prominent organizations: National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner Air Canada; Event Partner ergocentric Seating Systems; with fact checking and verification carried out by Inline Reference Check.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, public sector and social economy leaders. Visit the website www.canadastop40under40.com for nomination details and timelines.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 284,000 people in 155 countries. Find out more by visiting us at: www.pwc.com/ca.

© 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE Canada's Top 40 Under 40

For further information: Michelle Jursa, Caldwell, [email protected], +1 416 934 2226; Julie Ibrahim, PwC, [email protected], +1-416-356-8182