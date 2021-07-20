Caldwell and Bennett Jones Announce Partnership on Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year®

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Caldwell Partners (TSX: CWL) and Bennett Jones today announced they have entered into a fourth 3-year partnership on Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year® Award Program.

Bennett Jones has been the Presenting Partner of the CEO of the Year program since 2012, and Caldwell is delighted to continue the partnership with an industry leader so critical to the program's success.

"Bennett Jones is one of the most highly respected business law firms in Canada, and we are thrilled to have them as the Presenting Partner for a fourth consecutive three-year term," said John Wallace, chief executive officer at Caldwell, the program's Founding Partner. "We've established a synergistic working relationship with Bennett Jones, and with Chair & CEO Hugh MacKinnon's critical and strategic leadership, we continue to develop and evolve the CEO of the Year program as the preeminent award for chief executives in Canada. As Chair of the Advisory Board, Mr. MacKinnon brings invaluable insight and expertise to the selection process. We couldn't be more pleased and proud to have Bennett Jones as Presenting Partner of this important award program."

"Bennett Jones recognizes the importance of identifying and honouring outstanding leadership in Canada. The challenges of the last year have demonstrated how vital strong leadership is for an organization to not only succeed, but to thrive and flourish. We're honoured to be a contributing part of this award program, which recognizes today's top business leaders and supports the next generation with its Futures Fund student scholarship program," said Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman & CEO, Bennett Jones and Chair, Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board meets annually to select the CEO of the Year Honouree. The independent board comprises more than 25 respected and experienced individuals from across Canada, including past honourees who are leaders in their industries, professions and communities. Joining the Board this year is Eric Richer La Flèche, President and CEO of METRO Inc., and the 2020 CEO of the Year Recipient. The board will meet this Fall to select the 2021 honouree, who will then be announced in National Post and on BNN Bloomberg.

For the full list of members and profiles, please visit: https://ceoaward.ca/advisoryboard.php

Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year® is the preeminent recognition for Canadian CEOs. Established in 1990, this highly respected award honours an executive in Canadian business who exemplifies integrity, insists upon excellence, earns the trust of others and has built a globally competitive organization. The program is supported by several prominent organizations: presenting partner Bennett Jones, media partners National Post and BNN Bloomberg and founding partner Caldwell.

Canada's CEO of the Year features the Futures Fund Scholarship which provides ten scholarship grants annually to exceptional and deserving university students in business to further their educational ambitions.

About Bennett Jones

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

www.bennettjones.com

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

For further information: Michelle Jursa, Caldwell, [email protected], +1 416 934 2226

Related Links

http://www.caldwellpartners.com

