OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS) announced the recipients of a newly created honour designed to celebrate Canadians who have made an exceptional contribution to Canada's health care system.

The recipients of the award were chosen by the 2021-2022 Presidents: Dr. Sioban Nelson (President), Dr. Jay Cross (President-Elect) and Dr. Chris Simpson (Past President).

CAHS chose five Canadians whose outstanding contributions to Canada's health care system merited recognition:

"We are pleased to recognize these five outstanding individuals," said Dr. Chris Simpson, Chair of the Presidents' Award Committee. "It was important for CAHS to recognize their life-long contribution and dedication to public life, the healthcare system and social justice."

Dr. Jay Cross, CAHS President (2022-2023) thanked the recipients. "On a daily basis our work as health scientists is impacted by the efforts, commitment, and passion of individuals like them. The five recipients of the Presidents' Award were selected to celebrate their exceptional contribution to our health care system."

About CAHS

The Canadian Academy of Health Sciences brings together Canada's top health and biomedical scientists and scholars to make a positive impact on the urgent health concerns of Canadians. Our Fellows, drawn from all disciplines across our nation's universities, healthcare system, and research institutes, evaluate Canada's most complex health challenges and recommend strategic, actionable solutions.

