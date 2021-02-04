Caféine Pushers - Who cares about coffee industry codes?

This up-to-the-minute, generationally and ethnically diverse duo have come up with a concept that juggles with two parallel linguistic universes and is just shy of being politically incorrect by banking on the addictive nature of coffee. Addiction, use, dose, drip, grind: Caféine Pushers doesn't shy away from using street language, which is apropos for the world of coffee in every way.

Text DRIP to 1-514-418-9030

Caffeine Pushers has dropped out of the coffee industry's polished conventions with its distribution method where users text their "dealer" to order their fix. The new concept also features an integrated music experience, with each coffee blend having its custom Spotify playlist to match its character.

"Laurent and I have long been nicknamed the 'caffeine pushers,' so we decided to bring the concept to the next level," says Ms. Chalifoux, who is very active online under the handle Coffee Queen . "We had to come up with a great idea that would grab the attention of a customer base that is already bombarded with messages in a very competitive market, so we went all out!"

After having great success in the commercial sale of organic fair-trade and eco-friendly coffee (Café DiNapoli ) and high-end coffee machines (Dr. Bean ), the two coffeeholics had to reinvent themselves after taking a bit hit and losing 100% of their clientele when restaurants and offices closed last March. To tackle the ambitious project of online sales head on, the Caféine Pushers brand completely changed its lexicon to reach an entirely different user base: B2C, millennials and quality coffee aficionados and connoisseurs.

The agency Cabana Seguin developed this singular, brazen and edgy brand identity that has a distinctive graphic design and a hypnotic and provocative look with a logo that embodies the stimulating effect of coffee. They came up with the visceral image of a bright-red eye with a fully dilated pupil, evoking excitement or the effects of a psychoactive substance.

The shooting rays surrounding the eye play on the excitement and sense of urgency associated with drinking coffee.

About Caféine Pushers

Caféine Pushers is the unlikely partnership of a quinquagenarian and a young adult who have only one goal in mind: to create and sell the best stock! In the spirit of Netflix' "Breaking Bad," the chemist and the dealer develop the most addictive mixtures together, and it's the fusion of two generations that makes the whole thing really... dope!

Test the system and refill your stash by texting the word DRIP to 514-418- 9030 Caféine Pushers

SOURCE Caféine Pushers

For further information: Taïna Chalifoux 514-647-9596