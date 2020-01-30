CAFE Contributes Over $350,000 to Local Community Initiatives

"The first year of legalization in Canada was a very busy year for us. We are humbled to have such an amazing team that really went out of their way to create these incredible memories for such meaningful charitable causes," exclaimed David Shuang, Head of Public Relations for CAFE.

"CAFE is firmly committed to operating its stores in a manner which protects and promotes the surrounding neighbourhoods and residents, and this has been consistently demonstrated throughout our history", stated David. "The significant contributions we have made have ensured that our stores serve not only Toronto's cannabis consumers but its neighbourhoods as well in a manner which is responsible while respecting the safety of the communities we are honoured to be a part of. Going forward we will continue to abide by this core philosophy as the leader in cannabis retailing in Toronto, and Ontario, and maybe even internationally soon," winked David.

About CAFE

CAFE is a lifestyle brand that values the power of education and community to cultivate meaningful, shared experiences that inspire and enhance your life. We seek to establish a positive impact on the future through the promotion of harm reduction, social responsibility, and the empowerment of our patrons and neighbours. Above all, our goal is to create a movement that fosters wellness, safety, and the evolution of a collective culture.

CAFE Cannabis and Fine Edibles strives to create a distributor environment that caters to finer tastes, offering a deep, rich coffee experience with a comprehensive bouquet for the discerning cannabis connoisseur. A cozy and relaxed atmosphere mixed with only the finest marijuana products, CAFE is Canada's premier cannabis distributor and cafe destination.

