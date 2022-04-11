CAFÉ APPLIANCES AND SARAH BAEUMLER INSPIRE CANADIANS TO TAKE KITCHEN DESIGN TO ANOTHER LEVEL

'For years, Sarah has shared her individual style and love for design with Canadians, embodying the same passion for a modern and distinct design aesthetic that the Café brand is all about," says Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer of GE Appliances Canada. "Where in any kitchen renovation appliances are often the last consideration, we couldn't think of a better person to help us tell the story of Cafe. That endless kitchen design choices and customization options can actually begin with the appliance.'

Launched in Canada in 2019, Café is the appliance brand uniquely rooted in style and design. It is the only premium appliance brand that allows you to personalize your kitchen with customizable hardware and offers a range of unique finishes, including Matte White, Matte Black and Platinum Glass.

"As an interior designer, I've always loved the versatility of Café Appliances and the fact that they enable an expression of individual style that is unlike any other appliance brand on the market today," says Sarah Baeumler. "When designing a space, appliances are so often an afterthought, but I love that with Café, I can lean on the appliances as inspiration for my entire design process - and I can't wait to encourage Canadians to do the same."

The multi-faceted, multi-year partnership will come to life across a wide variety of brand touchpoints, including in-store activations, PR activities, digital content and social media.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under the GE®, Haier, Café® and Monogram® brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers and air conditioners.

For more information on the Sarah Baeumler partnership and Café appliances, visit caféappliances.ca or find the brand on Facebook and Instagram @caféappliancesca .

About Sarah Baeumler

Sarah Baeumler is a top Canadian interior designer, TV personality and business owner of SarahBaeumler.com, Roselle & Pine, an upscale boutique at Caerula Mar - the Baeumler's Bahamian resort - and Refined Living, her own interior design company. In 2009, Sarah joined her husband on HGTV Canada for House of Bryan, as fans watched them build a custom home for their family. Sarah's eye for design continued to develop in the series' three additional seasons of House of Bryan, two seasons of Bryan Inc., and now in HGTV Canada's #1 series Island of Bryan.

SOURCE GE Appliances Canada

For further information: Bronte Wright, Craft Public Relations, 647.539.3994, [email protected]