CAESARSTONE UNVEILS 'BEYOND THE SURFACE' REPORT EXPLORING THE IMPACTS OF DESIGN ON EVERYDAY LIFE

"At Caesarstone, we believe the space in which we surround ourselves can have a profound effect on emotional health, productivity, and social connection" says Ken Williams, President & CEO Caesarstone The Americas. "As an industry-leader, we continually strive to deliver thought-provoking design inspiration. As a result, Beyond the Surface aims to provide a comprehensive look at how culture and design trends are shaping how we create the environments where we live, work and play."

Caesarstone hosted a select group of North America's most talented designers, content creators, and lifestyle experts at the recently launched flagship Design Center in Charlotte in fall 2023. This inaugural gathering formed the Caesarstone Circle - a diverse ensemble of talent that came together for an in-depth discussion on how design shaped the way we live, work and play. Over the course of two days, the Caesarstone Circle participated in an incubator session spanning a broad range of topics, such as the emotive power of color, how to embrace AI for planning, the cyclical nature of fads, the future of sustainability, and cultural impacts in the design industry.

Extending past mere critiques or commendations of trends, Beyond the Surface draws on the panelists' wealth of experience to offer a deeper understanding of how different influences ignite our imagination and foster emotional connections without sacrificing functionality.

BEYOND THE SURFACE

Diving deeper than the latest colors and trending materials, Beyond the Surface explores how cultural movements and social trends impact design from a practical and emotional standpoint. The report examines broad-ranging themes like how changes in family composition and dynamics influence home layouts and flow. Beyond the Surface brings about valuable insights and ideas informed by years of experience, intuition, passion, and vision to the design community.

Beyond the Surface Discussion Themes

Color Is a Power Which Directly Influences The Soul

The Era Of AI

How Not To Be Trendy

Design For Good

Cultural Impacts On Design

How To Get Started

CAESARSTONE CIRCLE

For the first time, Caesarstone has brought together seven industry specialists from various backgrounds and locales in North America to form an original and unique panel of professionals called the Caesarstone Circle.

Consisting of a vast pool of talent including interior designers, architects, product designers, bloggers, and influencers, this advisory panel brings a personal lens to the table for an in-depth discussion uncovering the human element behind design trends.

Caesarstone Circle Advisory Panel Members

To read the full Beyond the Surface report and learn more about the Caesarstone Circle please visit HERE .

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a global leader of premium surfaces, specializing in countertops that create dynamic spaces of inspiration in the heart of the home. Established in 1987, its multi-material portfolio of over 100 colors combines the company's innovative technology with its powerful design passion. Spearheading high-quality, sustainable surfaces, Caesarstone delivers functional resilience with timeless beauty, for a vast range of applications, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and more, for indoor and outdoor spaces. Since it pioneered quartz countertops over thirty years ago, the brand has expanded into porcelain and natural stone and is on the ground in more than 50 countries worldwide while enhancing customer experience through the expansion of groundbreaking digital platforms & services.

