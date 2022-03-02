Caesarstone To Unveil 8 New Nature-Inspired Designs Including Pebbles Collection At The Interior Design Show

The installation prominently features the Pebbles Collection, a series of sustainable surfaces in a dynamic palette of warm, grey monochromes laced with softer hues that nurture, comfort and calm, bringing the blessings of nature into the heart of the home.

"I was inspired by the new Pebbles Collection and really wanted to awaken the curious nature and imagination of those that walk through this space by immersing them into the beauty of Caesarstone products and what earth has to offer," says Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge. "Neo Colosseo is meant to ground, provoke and propel you forward into the discovery of what could be."

The new designs encapsulate Caesarstone's core values of sustainability, safety, human touch, and heart of the home, making the Pebbles Collection a perfect way to highlight the brand's 35th anniversary. Like all Caesarstone surfaces, these designs are created with the same effective resilience and timeless benefits as all Caesarstone countertops. Nonporous, durable, hygienic, heat and scratch resistant with low maintenance supporting their commitment to a healthier environment and better use of material resources.

"This year, we truly felt inspired by our need to integrate calm, serene and softness into our homes, which truly led to the evolution of our Pebbles Collection," said Ken Williams, President and CEO of Caesarstone, The Americas. "We strive to be a leader in design, innovation and sustainability and are incredibly proud to share this launch with the Canadian design community."

The five colours of the Pebbles Collection are:

1001 Riverlet : A gentle off-white touched by honied amber capillaries that flow softly across the surface, with Honed finish for a tinge of freshness that reflects more light in the kitchen. Available in honed finish.

: A gentle off-white touched by honied amber capillaries that flow softly across the surface, with Honed finish for a tinge of freshness that reflects more light in the kitchen. Available in honed finish. 1002 Wyndigo : Warm earthy gradients wash over a soft greige surface veined with foamy greys, capturing a Pebbles's two-toned mottled patina. Available in honed finish.

: Warm earthy gradients wash over a soft greige surface veined with foamy greys, capturing a Pebbles's two-toned mottled patina. Available in honed finish. 1003 Raindream : Two layers of slate greys are accentuated by soft dark grey strokes contoured in neutral highlights with a finish that makes the surface look like a wet river stone. Available in polished finish.

: Two layers of slate greys are accentuated by soft dark grey strokes contoured in neutral highlights with a finish that makes the surface look like a wet river stone. Available in polished finish. 1004 Stoneburst : Two shades of sage grey with soft mineral undertones and subtle grey veining that complements this calm complexion. Available in honed finish.

: Two shades of sage grey with soft mineral undertones and subtle grey veining that complements this calm complexion. Available in honed finish. 1006 Agger Grey: A rich two-toned base of warm smoky greys with delicate clay undertones and white veins that create a two-toned surface. Available in honed and polished finish.

In addition to the Pebbles Collection, Caesarstone will introduce three new vivid designs, also inspired by nature, meant to reveal the play of elements across infinite landscapes.

5161 Icellion : A stunning landscape of frosty whites pierced by elegant grey strokes that emulate grand geological movements and honours the enduring presence of nature. Available in polished finish.

: A stunning landscape of frosty whites pierced by elegant grey strokes that emulate grand geological movements and honours the enduring presence of nature. Available in polished finish. 5820 Darcrest : A mysteriously dark earthy base, enriched by tiny spots and sediments with a veil of organic ochres and brownish greens like erosion on a rocky hillside. Available in honed finish.

: A mysteriously dark earthy base, enriched by tiny spots and sediments with a veil of organic ochres and brownish greens like erosion on a rocky hillside. Available in honed finish. 5121 Layalite: The purest white like fresh snow melting away in broad streaks spread out wide, softly exposing the rough greys of underlying metamorphic rock, creating an emotive effect. Available in polished finish.

Drawing on the success of previous collaborations with Jonathan Adler, Marije Vogelzang, Snarkitecture, Jaime Hayon and Tom Dixon, Caesarstone's Designer Program enters its 8th year as a wellspring of artistry and innovation. This year's collaboration with Alessandro Munge is no exception, promising to illuminate our understanding of the natural world and its influence on our everyday living spaces.

"Neo Colosseo '' presented by Caesarstone and Alessandro Munge along with the new designs will launch at The Interior Design Show from April 7-10 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For more information visit, toronto.interiordesignshow.com.

