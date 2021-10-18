Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Global surface manufacturer shares vision to create a greener and safer future for its employees, customers, partners and global community.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Caesarstone Ltd. the market leader of premium surfaces and the pioneer of quartz surfaces, announced today the release of its first Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") Report, which was created in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"At Caesarstone, we are privileged to be part of everyday life in millions of homes worldwide, which is why we are committed to sustainability through continued innovation of our products and greener production processes while remaining focused on a value chain built on environmental, health, and safety practices," said Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer of Caesarstone Ltd. "Our aim is to inspire a journey of partnership and creativity while celebrating 'Life in Stone.' We are happy with our ESG accomplishments to-date and are pleased to have built the framework to accomplish our new ESG goals and help create a more sustainable future for our company. We believe our success is directly related to how well we take care of our clients, our employees, our communities and our environment, and look forward to positioning Caesarstone for enhanced long-term value creation."