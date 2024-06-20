SAVANNAH, Ga., June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today inaugurated its first Gulfstream-dedicated business aviation training center, which will be a key component to training more pilots and maintenance technicians over the coming decades. Located near Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. headquarters in Savannah, the new center has a capacity for up to four full-flight simulators (FFS). The first, a Gulfstream G550 FFS, began operating last January, and the second, a Gulfstream G280 FFS, will be ready for training in July. The maintenance training program, which will include state-of-the-art virtual reality, will be offered on Gulfstream G280, G650, and G500/G600 business jets. The Savannah facility is CAE's fifth business aviation training center in the United States.

"Savannah has been home to Gulfstream's worldwide headquarters for more than 50 years," said Mark Burns, President, Gulfstream. "I am confident that CAE will reap the same great benefits we've received from this welcoming community and, of course, the incredible workforce we have here."

"The inauguration of the CAE Savannah training center is a significant milestone in terms of the advanced training and customer experience we offer to Gulfstream operators, making it more convenient than ever for their pilots and maintenance technicians to train with CAE," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "CAE Savannah is a showcase for innovation. Virtual reality, for example, will be used in both the theoretical and practical elements of our maintenance training program. CAE Rise™ will also be used on all simulators, empowering instructors with technology that delivers insights and data to enrich simulator training for pilots."

CAE Rise™ uses Metrics-Based Insights (MBI) and telemetry data to show instructors objective data during live training, allowing them to focus on evaluating soft skills. The technology, which CAE has developed for both civilian and military pilot training, also provides analytics to proactively detect, and ultimately address, emerging safety trends.

The Savannah Training Center represents another significant milestone in the growth of CAE's business aviation training network and its commitment to helping to meet the global requirement for an additional 32,000 business aviation pilots* and 74,000 business aircraft maintenance technicians by 2032. CAE now has five centers dedicated to business aviation training in the U.S. in New Jersey, Nevada, Texas, Florida, Georgia, as well as its center in Montreal, to round out its North American presence.

A picture is available on CAE's website.

*All forecasts are according to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast 2023 .

ABOUT CAE CIVIL AVIATION TRAINING

CAE – Civil Aviation elevates and advances human performance by providing holistic and immersive training solutions for professionals in business and commercial aviation. Whether for pilots, maintenance technicians, cabin crew or air traffic controllers, we help keep aircraft in the skies with exceptionally trained professionals ready to take on any challenge safely. We operate 70+ facilities on five continents, training over 135,000 business and commercial professionals annually.

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

