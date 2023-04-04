New centre expands network and increases training capacity to meet high demand for pilots

Embraer CAE Training Services joint venture expands with seventh Phenom 300 FFS

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CAE inaugurated its newest business aviation training centre and its first on the U.S. West Coast. Located in Clark County near Harry Reid International Airport, the 50,000-square-foot training facility has a capacity for up to eight full flight simulators (FFS), seven of which are already in operation for the Bombardier Global 7500, Gulfstream G650, G550, GIV, GV, and Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. In addition, a Phenom 300E simulator has also been deployed at the new centre, expanding the Embraer CAE Training Services (ECTS) joint venture to seven Phenom 300 simulators globally. CAE Las Vegas began operations in October 2022, adding essential business aviation training capacity in the region to help meet the increased demand for business jet pilots.

CAE celebrated the milestone during an event at the new training centre, welcoming customers, partners, employees, government officials, and industry representatives to the official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by CAE's President and CEO, Marc Parent.

"The inauguration of CAE Las Vegas is another significant milestone in the expansion of our business aviation training network, bringing CAE closer to customers on the West Coast and beyond," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Offering a strategic location, an attractive business environment, and a highly specialized workforce, Nevada is the perfect location for CAE's first West Coast business aviation training centre. We are proud to officially call the Silver State home, and we are grateful to Nevadans for their support and warm welcome."

CAE has created more than 75 highly skilled and well-paying jobs in Nevada, and its broader portfolio is in alignment with Nevada's electric, innovative, and connected future. Over the next decade, CAE expects to contribute a total economic value of more than $220M to the region.

CAE's investment has established a state-of-the-art facility with the latest simulator technology. Business aviation customers at the new training centre have complete access to CAE's industry-leading technology and training expertise to elevate their safety, efficiency, and readiness. Training programs at the centre combine innovative methodologies, knowledgeable instructors, and advanced simulation technology.

In response to increased demand for business aviation training, the facility will train over 2,500 pilots annually to help grow the U.S. pilot pipeline and keep customers flying.

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts — the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

