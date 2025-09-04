MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Today, global aviation training leader CAE officially inaugurated its first business aviation training centre in Central Europe, CAE Vienna. The new centre has been in operation since April and is now offering customers pilot training on four aircraft types: Gulfstream G550, Bombardier Global 7500 and Bombardier Global 6000. An Embraer Phenom 100/300 full-flight simulator (FFS), part of the Embraer CAE Training Services (ECTS) joint venture is also in operation. A fifth simulator, a Bombardier Challenger 3500 FFS, will be ready for training in October and the sixth, a Pilatus PC-24 FFS, will be deployed in the second half of 2026.

"The inauguration of CAE Vienna ushers in a new era for business aviation in Europe, adding critical training capacity in the region and making a broad portfolio of training programs more accessible than ever for our customers," said Alexandre Prévost, CAE's Division President, Business Aviation. "According to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast, the business aviation industry in Europe will need 7,000 new pilots and 9,000 new maintenance technicians over the next 10 years. With the ability to train thousands of aviation professionals annually, CAE Vienna is ideally equipped and perfectly located to help meet that demand."

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Federal Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism: "With the location of CAE Vienna, we are sending a strong signal for Austria as a strategic hub for aviation, business, and innovation. This training center not only brings highly qualified jobs and local investment, but also clearly strengthens our competitiveness. We want Austria to be a player where the future and value creation are shaped – and aviation is a key sector in that."

The 86,000 square foot centre reflects a customer-first transformation, designed to make training more personalized, seamless, and efficient. Smart technologies simplify booking, check-in, and access to training records, reducing friction and saving time. State-of-the-art amenities include self-serve kiosks, a barista café, and a pilot lounge that enhance pilots' comfort and convenience.

"This new centre represents our dedication to ensuring that every pilot and maintenance technician who trains with us receives the experience they deserve – one that equips them with the knowledge, skill and confidence to be at their best and always ready for the moments that matter," added Prévost.

Like all CAE training centres worldwide, including CAE Burgess Hill in the U.K. and CAE Dubai, CAE Vienna offers all phases of classroom and simulator training for established pilots to earn their type-rating and complete recurrent training for differing authorities. The maintenance technician training offered includes type training, engine run and taxi courses, technical training (including on avionics), as well as personal development courses geared at engaging, advancing, and retaining maintenance technicians.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report

Read our 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast.

Follow us on X: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

Trade Media:

Jessica Shergill, Director, Marketing Operations

+1-514-264-9672, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.