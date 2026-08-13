CAE announces the final 2026 Meeting Board of Directors election results and welcomes Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:
|
Nominee
|
Votes for
|
For (%)
|
Votes against
|
Against (%)
|
Sophie Brochu
|
197,552,431
|
77.47 %
|
57,454,470
|
22.53 %
|
Matthew Bromberg
|
253,533,889
|
99.42 %
|
1,472,809
|
0.58 %
|
Patrick Decostre
|
249,274,959
|
97.75 %
|
5,731,939
|
2.25 %
|
Elise Eberwein
|
247,889,860
|
97.21 %
|
7,116,843
|
2.79 %
|
Ian L. Edwards
|
252,407,524
|
98.98 %
|
2,599,373
|
1.02 %
|
Marianne Harrison
|
248,583,596
|
97.48 %
|
6,423,101
|
2.52 %
|
Peter Lee
|
250,510,158
|
98.24 %
|
4,496,546
|
1.76 %
|
Katherine A. Lehman
|
249,799,390
|
97.96 %
|
5,207,310
|
2.04 %
|
Mary Lou Maher
|
252,146,222
|
98.88 %
|
2,860,482
|
1.12 %
|
Bruce Ross
|
254,049,872
|
99.62 %
|
956,826
|
0.38 %
|
Calin Rovinescu
|
241,602,337
|
94.74 %
|
13,404,561
|
5.26 %
|
Patrick M. Shanahan
|
252,121,674
|
98.87 %
|
2,884,430
|
1.13 %
|
Louis Têtu
|
230,603,184
|
90.43 %
|
24,403,713
|
9.57 %
CAE is pleased to welcome Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ross is Group Head of Artificial Intelligence and a member of the Group Executive at Royal Bank of Canada, and brings more than 30 years of global technology and business leadership experience to the Board. He previously served as RBC's Group Head, Technology & Operations and held several senior leadership roles at IBM, including President of IBM Canada.
Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.
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CAE Contacts:
Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]
SOURCE CAE Inc.
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