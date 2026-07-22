CAE and Leonardo expand collaboration to advance M‑346 training and develop next‑generation integrated training capabilities

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE and Leonardo today announced a collaboration agreement that leverages their longstanding partnership on the M‑346 Integrated Training System (ITS). The agreement strengthens the cooperation, addressing market opportunities in advanced fighter pilot training and establishes the development of advanced capabilities to prepare pilots for evolving operational concepts, including latest and next generation air operations, AI-enabled systems, and increasingly autonomous mission environments.

(left to right): Pascal Grenier, President, CAE Defense & Security and Stefano Bortoli, Managing Director, Leonardo Aeronautics.

The agreement reflects the continued growth of the CAE–Leonardo relationship and expands its scope into Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) and Live Synthetic Integration (LSI) environments. Together, the companies will collaborate on a technology roadmap that advances the M-346 ITS, including the Block 20 system features.

The International Flight Training School (IFTS) in Decimomannu, Sardinia, the Italian Air Force advanced training school powered by Leonardo in collaboration with CAE, stands as a proven example of the CAE-Leonardo partnership, delivering one of the world's most integrated fighter jet training environments for complex, next‑generation operational missions. By combining live flight training, advanced simulation, and mission rehearsal, supported by data‑driven instruction, IFTS demonstrates how integrated training solutions can accelerate and sustain mission readiness.

The integrated training approach demonstrated at IFTS also reflects a growing need for greater interoperability among allied air forces. Training environments such as IFTS enable pilots from different nations to train together using common standards, tactics and mission scenarios, strengthening operational cohesion across NATO and partner forces. Advanced simulation further allows pilots to experience complex operational scenarios repeatedly and safely, accelerating learning while improving preparedness for real‑world missions.

"Our longstanding collaboration with Leonardo and the International Flight Training School (IFTS) stands as the premier example of combining highly sophisticated simulation technologies and live flight training to deliver world-class pilot instruction and operational readiness," said Pascal Grenier, President, CAE Defense & Security. "The future battlespace will place greater demands on pilots than ever before. Through this collaboration, we will develop training environments that help aviators build the judgement, adaptability, and decision-making skills needed to employ advanced and automated mission systems."

"As nations across the world prepare to operate increasingly advanced and integrated air capabilities, pilot training must rapidly adapt to make sure the entire syllabus and the relevant technologies fully adhere to this evolution," said Stefano Bortoli, Leonardo Aeronautics Managing Director. "This progressive agreement with our longstanding partner, CAE, will strengthen the development of highly skilled pilots for current and future operational requirements. By combining our complementary know-hows and experiences, already shown through our collaboration on the International Flight Training School, we are strengthening our ability to support defence leaders in ensuring their pilots are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow's battlespace."

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness -- today and tomorrow.

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About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group that develops multi-domain technological capabilities for global security. A key player in the major strategic programmes in Aerospace, Defence and Security, it employs over 62,000 people worldwide and operates in the Electronics, Helicopters, Aircraft, Cyber & Security and Space sectors. The company has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the United States, and is active in 150 countries also through subsidiaries, joint ventures and investees. Leonardo is a technological and industrial partner to Governments, Defence Administrations, Institutions and businesses. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2025 Leonardo recorded new orders of €23.8 billion, an order backlog of €46.6 billion and consolidated revenues of €19.5 billion. Included in the MIB ESG Index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.

Media Contacts:

CAE:

Media Relations:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

Leonardo:

Press office

PH: +39 06 32473313

[email protected]

www.leonardo.com

SOURCE CAE Inc.