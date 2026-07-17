CAE and Saab sign MoU to collaborate on comprehensive training and mission support solutions for the Gripen

MONTREAL, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE and Saab today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advanced training, simulation, and mission support capabilities for the Gripen fighter aircraft in Canada should the Government of Canada choose to make the Gripen part of its future fighter capability.

Under the proposed collaboration, CAE would play a key role in establishing and operating a Canadian-based training ecosystem for Gripen pilots and technicians, supporting advanced pilot training, simulator operations, technical training, and sustainment services. CAE and Saab would also explore opportunities to support mission systems development and sustainment in Canada, combining Saab's platform expertise with CAE's world-class training, simulation, and operational support solutions.

"This agreement reflects a shared commitment to supporting Canada's long-term defence readiness, and we're proud to serve Canada's men and women in uniform through world-class training, simulation, and mission systems support," said Matthew Bromberg, CAE President and CEO. "Our collaboration with Saab can help strengthen Canada's future fighter capability while creating meaningful opportunities for Canadian engineers, technicians, and aviation professionals."

"Saab's approach has always been to build real capability in the countries where we operate," said Micael Johansson, CEO of Saab. "Through this partnership with CAE, we would establish a world-class training and mission support capability in Canada, creating highly skilled jobs while ensuring critical knowledge, expertise, and operational data remain in Canadian hands."

The agreement includes collaboration on research and development initiatives focused on next-generation capabilities, reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation, operational effectiveness, and long-term readiness. In addition to supporting potential future Gripen capabilities in Canada, the MoU opens opportunities for CAE and Saab to explore collaboration on Gripen-related training, mission support, and sustainment opportunities in international markets.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

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SOURCE CAE Inc.