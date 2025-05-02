Cadre Expands Industries With Cadre Information Technologies After Strategic Merger With Talint Solutions

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Cadre, a leading force in staffing and recruitment, proudly announces the strategic merger of Cadre and Talint Solutions to form its new brand, Cadre Information Technologies. This powerful union marks a new era in IT staffing, combining decades of experience and expertise to deliver enhanced services across a broader spectrum of industries across North America.

The merger creates a formidable presence in key tech hubs across North America. This expanded footprint allows Cadre Information Technologies to tap into diverse talent pools and serve a wider range of clients, offering unparalleled access to top-tier IT professionals. Cadre Information Technologies now boasts:

An expanded network of highly skilled IT professionals Broader industry coverage and expertise Seamless integration of services with no disruption to existing clients Specialized services for Mass Transportation, Technical and Manufacturing, and Extractive Industries

Graham Wilson, Cadre's Managing Partner, emphasized, "In keeping with Cadre's proven approach to the engineering sector, Cadre Information Technologies remains committed to industry-leading personalized service and continuous innovation. Beyond simple resume matching, we prioritize the perfect alignment of technical expertise and company culture. This merger enhances our ability to build lasting connections that drive client success."

Cadre reaffirms its commitment to providing specialized services for key industries such as Mass Transportation, Technical and Manufacturing, and Extractive Industries. These established services, which have been a cornerstone of Cadre's offerings, will continue to be supported and enhanced alongside the company's expanded IT staffing expertise.

Darren Lloyd, founder of Talint Solutions, added, "The formation of Cadre Information Technologies represents not just a combination of two companies, but a fusion of expertise, networks, and shared commitment to excellence in IT staffing. This strategic move positions Cadre Information Technologies to better serve the evolving needs of the tech industry and its clients, particularly in our newly added Core Industries sectors."

As Cadre embarks on this exciting new chapter with the formation of Cadre Information Technologies, the company invites existing and potential clients to explore the expanded opportunities and resources now available. With a strengthened network and enhanced capabilities, Cadre is poised to shape the future of IT staffing and recruitment across various sectors, while maintaining its strong foundation.

For more information or questions about Cadre Information Technologies and its service offerings, including the continued support for Core Industries services, please contact Darren Lloyd at [email protected] or 403-650-9344.