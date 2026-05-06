New AI-powered capabilities connect engineering data across the lifecycle, reducing timelines, eliminating rework, and enabling intelligent manufacturing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cadonix, a leader in cloud-based wire harness design and manufacturing software, today announced the launch of Cadonix AI, a suite of AI-powered capabilities built to solve one of the wire harness industry's most persistent challenges: disconnected, unusable data across the design-to-manufacturing lifecycle.

Despite advances in engineering tools, many organizations still rely on PDFs, spreadsheets, and manual processes to transfer critical design data between teams. This fragmented approach results in extended timelines, often 20 to 24 weeks from design to production, along with costly errors, rework, and inefficiencies that limit scalability.

Cadonix AI addresses this challenge by establishing a connected digital thread across the entire workflow, enabling data to move seamlessly from design through manufacturing and build. By transforming static documents into structured, actionable data and embedding intelligence directly into the process, Cadonix AI allows organizations to dramatically improve speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency.

"AI isn't the problem, disconnected data is. Without a unified, system-level foundation, AI can't scale or deliver impact," said Kishore Boyalakuntla, General Manager & Chief Product Officer at Cadonix. "Cadonix was built from the ground up to create a connected data foundation. That means every AI capability we deliver works immediately and effectively, because the data is already structured, already connected, and already usable."

Introducing the Cadonix AI Suite

Cadonix AI introduces three core capabilities that work together to transform the wire harness workflow:

Import AI: Converts static PDFs and legacy documents into structured harnesses in minutes with high accuracy, eliminating manual data entry and accelerating design workflows.

Converts static PDFs and legacy documents into structured harnesses in minutes with high accuracy, eliminating manual data entry and accelerating design workflows. Build AI: Generates and optimizes manufacturing build sequences using natural language inputs, enabling teams to create tailored, error-free manufacturing operations for even the most complex harnesses.

Generates and optimizes manufacturing build sequences using natural language inputs, enabling teams to create tailored, error-free manufacturing operations for even the most complex harnesses. Harness AI: Acts as a senior engineer and colleague within Arcadia, automatically validating designs against customer standards, detecting defects with action items, and ensuring manufacturing readiness before production begins.

Together, these capabilities create a continuous, data-driven workflow that reduces manual intervention and unlocks automation across the lifecycle.

From Weeks to Days, and Beyond

By connecting data across design, manufacturing, and production, Cadonix AI enables organizations to compress design-to-manufacturing timelines from months to hours.

The platform is particularly impactful for high-mix, low-volume manufacturing environments, where complexity and variability have historically limited efficiency and increased costs.

"Wire harness manufacturing has been constrained by disconnected systems and manual processes for too long," said Boyalakuntla. "With Cadonix AI, we're not just speeding up individual steps, we're fundamentally changing how the entire process works by making data continuous, intelligent, and actionable."

Enabling the Future of Intelligent Manufacturing

Cadonix AI represents a shift from isolated automation to fully connected, intelligent manufacturing systems. By capturing and structuring data at every stage, organizations can continuously improve their processes, reduce risk, and scale more effectively.

As more data flows through the system, the value compounds, enabling faster iteration cycles, improved quality, and stronger competitive positioning in an increasingly complex manufacturing landscape.

Availability

Cadonix AI is available to customers today, with early access programs for select capabilities.

See Cadonix AI at EWPTE 2026

Cadonix will be showcasing Cadonix AI live at the Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo (EWPTE) 2026, Booth #1300. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how AI-powered workflows are transforming wire harness design and manufacturing, from automated data extraction to intelligent build execution.

To schedule a meeting in advance or to learn more, visit www.cadonix.com.

About Cadonix

Cadonix delivers a cloud-based platform that unifies wire harness design and manufacturing into a single, connected system. Through its core products, Arcadia and smartBuild, Cadonix enables teams to operate from a shared, structured data model - eliminating disconnected workflows and enabling a true digital thread from design through production.

With Cadonix AI, the platform introduces embedded intelligence across the lifecycle, transforming unstructured data into machine-readable formats and applying AI to automate design validation, build sequencing, and data-driven workflows. This integrated approach allows organizations to move beyond manual processes and achieve faster, more accurate, and more scalable manufacturing operations.

Trusted globally across automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, and electric mobility markets, Cadonix empowers engineering and manufacturing teams to turn data into a competitive advantage.

Learn more at www.cadonix.com

SOURCE Cadonix

Media Contact: Kishore Boyalakuntla, General Manager & Chief Product Officer, Cadonix, [email protected], 508.417.1410