Re:Build Cadonix Arcadia and smartBuild Selected by CNH to Help Enhance Wire Harness Design and Manufacturing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- CNH, a world-class equipment, technology and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction, has selected Arcadia and smartBuild from Re:Build Cadonix to modernize and streamline its wire harness design and manufacturing processes for its precision farming solutions.

Arcadia provides a fully integrated, cloud-based electrical CAD environment that connects electrical schematics directly to wire harness layout, formboards, documentation, and manufacturing outputs. When combined with smartBuild, Cadonix's digital formboard and harness manufacturing platform, CNH gains a seamless digital thread from engineering through production--helping teams improve design efficiency, manufacturing productivity, and overall product quality.

"CNH is a recognized leader in advancing precision agriculture and next-generation vehicle technologies," said Chris Flaherty of Re:Build Cadonix. "By adopting Arcadia and smartBuild, CNH can connect electrical system design directly to harness manufacturing within a single digital platform. This enables engineering and production teams to collaborate more effectively, reduce errors, and deliver high-quality systems faster and with greater confidence."

"Electrical systems are becoming increasingly complex as agricultural equipment continues to evolve with advanced electronics, sensors, and autonomous capabilities," said Brian Carda, Director of Operations from CNH's Sioux Falls, SD manufacturing facility. "By adopting Arcadia and smartBuild, we expect to significantly improve the efficiency of our design and manufacturing processes while enhancing quality and traceability. We anticipate these improvements will have a meaningful positive impact on our business as we continue to scale and innovate."

CNH develops advanced technologies that enable modern agricultural equipment to operate with greater precision, efficiency, and automation. By integrating sophisticated electronics, connectivity, and automation into agricultural machinery, the company helps farmers improve productivity and optimize field operations.

Re:Build Cadonix provides the industry's only cloud-native, end-to-end electrical design and manufacturing platform built specifically for modern wire harness and electrical system development.

Through solutions including Arcadia and smartBuild, Cadonix enables organizations to:

Maintain a digital thread from concept through manufacturing execution

Automatically generate accurate manufacturing documentation

Eliminate manual interpretation and build errors

Accelerate production cycles up to 50%

Reduce design-to-build errors by up to 95%

Lower direct labor costs up to 25%

Support rapid product variant management and scaling production demands

By unifying engineering and manufacturing workflows, Cadonix helps manufacturers build faster, build right the first time, and confidently scale production.

For more information, visit:

www.cadonix.com

SOURCE Cadonix

Kishore Boyalakuntla, Cadonix, [email protected]