Cadillac Fairview Set to Deliver the Traditions of Santa with Safety Top of Mind

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Santa's preparations for the holidays may be a little different this year, but together with Cadillac Fairview (CF), all of the focus is on creating a magical and safe experience for Canadians. Recognized for creating memorable experiences across all 19 of their shopping centres, CF is proud to give the gift of choice to guests this holiday season with the ability to select from a traditional Santa experience or a brand new digital offering.

"This holiday season is unlike any other and our approach has been driven by extensive consumer research, and of course, the COVID-19 environment in each city," said Craig Flannagan, VP of Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "We understand that Canadians want holiday experiences, but safety is paramount. As we finalize our experiences for this holiday season, we are hyper-focused on providing a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for our guests with reimagined experiences and offerings."

Visits and Photos with Santa

CF and Santa's crew of helpers have been hard at work preparing for this unique holiday season with newly renovated cabin layouts optimized for safety. Designed to offer families and guests increased distance and safety considerations, Santa visits will be arranged by reservation-only with staggered bookings to increase time between new visitors and allow for cleaning between each visit.

In a new twist, Santa's big comfy chair has been traded in favour of a new desk along with cozy seats to welcome guests. Complete with sanitization stations, reindeers with masks and daily pre-visit screening of all staff, including Santa himself. The experience will be limited to a total of 9 people at any given time, visits limited to 5 minutes per family and the set will be cleaned in between each visit. Guests will also be asked pre-screening questions prior to participating in the experience. Beginning on November 12, guests can make reservations to visit Santa in person from November 21 through to December 24, where guests will have the option to purchase a professional photo package with a portion of sales donated to local charities. CF Insiders, subscribers to the CF Newsletter, will have access to early registration starting on November 10. Masks or face coverings will be required for all participants of this experience. For more information on the Santa experience at local properties, please visit cfshops.com

Introducing New Virtual Santa Experiences

CF Storytime LIVE with Santa

For families who prefer a remote Santa experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes, CF is excited to offer their first ever CF Storytime with Santa on Instagram and Facebook LIVE!

CF and Santa are collaborating to deliver three unique, 15-minute episodes in both English and French with the goal of bringing families together at home. Guests can tune into their local CF property's Instagram or Facebook LIVE channel to watch Santa read a story and have an opportunity to interact with Santa at the end of the episode. This will help kids to feel the magic of the season and have another opportunity to engage with Santa. Sessions are available on:



Sat. Nov. 28 Episode 1 which will focus on 'Getting ready for the holidays'

Episode 1 which will focus on 'Getting ready for the holidays' Sat. Dec. 12 Episode 2 which will focus on 'Santa is working on the toys'

Episode 2 which will focus on 'Santa is working on the toys' Sat. Dec. 20 Episode 3 which will focus on 'Big day is around the corner'

CF Storytime Live with Santa will be broadcasted locally at various times on each identified date. For local showtimes, guests can visit cfshops.com.

Virtual Visits with Santa

Also new this season: kids can meet Santa directly over video chat! Guests can arrange to receive a special video call with Santa while he's busy in the North Pole preparing for the holiday season. On select dates from November 28 to December 20, kids will enjoy a personal video call session with Santa to share their holiday wishes. Masks are not required for this experience and reservations open to the public on November 23. For additional information and to make reservations, guests can visit cfshops.com.

Known across Canada for creating exciting and immersive holiday experiences, such as stunning in-mall decor, and eye catching holiday tree lightings, CF is looking to take traditions outside too with details set to be announced in the next few weeks. Please visit www.cfshops.com to select a CF shopping centre and learn more about the exciting holiday and service offerings, hours of operation and to register for an experience.

CF will continue to monitor and pay close attention to the local COVID-19 environment and prepare for various scenarios, including potentially re-implementing restrictions at the guidance of public health. Since the beginning of the pandemic CF has put in place a number of additional safety measures, including physical distancing, traffic flow management, use of personal protective equipment and increased cleaning of high touch point surfaces, all in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on CF's safety measures, please visit cadillacfairview.com.



