Directed by award-winning director-editor Sean Cartwright, the CF TikTok campaign features four popular creators serving "main character energy" and meme-worthy dance moves set to an original song. The lyrics "Rediscover that feeling" aim to inspire excitement for the return to CF destinations of retail, entertainment, cuisine and human connection. Canadians across the country are encouraged to participate in the movement by sharing their own "happy dance" on TikTok using the hashtag #MeetYouThere and tagging @cadillacfairview.

"Over the last year and a half, Canadians have craved a sense of community that has long been associated with CF shopping centres as vibrant spaces that foster connection and a sense of belonging. This campaign is all about how good it feels to reunite with the people we love, together in the communities we love. What better way to celebrate that than with a TikTok dance?" said Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President Brand, Marketing, Communications at Cadillac Fairview. "This year at CF, we redefined our position in the communities we serve as one that combats detachment and social isolation."

THE GANG'S ALL HERE: Meet the CF-TikTok Creators

From their parents' basements to the elevators and escalators of the iconic CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Canadian TikTok dance trio "Basement Gang" leads the national campaign with their signature "drip" and comedic style that have attracted nearly four million followers to the @basementgang TikTok page. The Toronto friends, whose videos have garnered more than 80 million likes on TikTok, are seen two-stepping in the Urban Eatery and dancing throughout landmark spots, including the bridge across Queen Street, in the campaign video.

"As a group that reps the Greater Toronto Area, CF Toronto Eaton Centre holds a special place in our hearts, so it has been awesome to represent the 'six' and bring our moves to a bigger dance floor," said Kadeem Hemmings, a member of Basement Gang. "Our vibe is all about joy and positivity, and we can't wait for our Canadian community to rediscover that same feeling at CF malls!"

The creative partnerships for the campaign also include Shina Nova (@shinanova on TikTok), an Inuk throat singer in Montreal; James Jones (@notoriouscree on TikTok), a traditional Indigenous hoop dance artist in Alberta; and Mykenna Dorn (@mykenna on TikTok), a lifestyle influencer based in Vancouver.

"Cadillac Fairview has committed to 'Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow,' a purpose that puts positivity and human connection at the core of everything we do," added Anderson. "In the age of TikTok, and everything we've gone through, dance has never felt more like a powerful medium of celebration and connection, and we're proud to work with these emerging artists to reconnect our shoppers and communities."

MEET YOU THERE: Welcoming Back Canadians

The TikTok campaign builds on a larger Rediscover advertising campaign currently in-market. Launched in early September, the campaign spans digital (in-mall signage, digital directories, newsletters) digital out of home, radio, video (YouTube, online news outlets and DirectTV), Google ads, as well as social media with paid support on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

CF's Rediscover campaign is one among a suite of initiatives launched by CF throughout the summer to support retail recovery efforts in Canada. CF has already introduced new retail experiences and helped Canadians rediscover all the things they have been missing, from retailer spotlights, spend and save perks, and special CF SHOP! card promotions to memorable community events, as well as surprise and delight moments for shoppers. Across Canada, CF has facilitated patio extensions, including the 30,000-square-foot highlight called The Lot at CF Sherway Gardens. CF also plans to host "VIP Shopping Nights" at select shopping centres for frontline workers, and has further major incentives planned to drive retail recovery in Canada in the fall and into 2022.



Throughout the pandemic, safety has been a top priority for CF and the company continues to follow local public health guidelines. Additional measures, including physical distancing, use of PPE and increased cleaning of high touch point surfaces have been implemented at CF properties, all in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

