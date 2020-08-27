Cadillac Fairview Launches CF Guest List to Help Manage In-Store and Curbside Traffic

CF is adapting and innovating to help brands and consumers reconnect With all provinces across Canada now focused on recovery, CF is collaborating closely with its retail partners to identify solutions that tackle the new norms of shopping. From improved wayfinding, sanitation stations, and increased cleaning routines, to retailer specific needs such as line management, curbside pick up and mobile based retail promotions, CF is focused on ensuring clients and shoppers reconnect, while also feeling safe and comfortable in-property.

"Our number one goal and focus is to create a safe, clean environment for valued guests," said Sal Iacono. Executive Vice President, Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "We know consumers face a number of challenges with respect to COVID-19 and we want to actively support them as they navigate and enjoy a CF property shopping experience in today's new normal."

A personalized, safety-first approach to shopping

Sourced and implemented by Ravel by CF on behalf of retailers, the CF Guest List beta puts the focus on helping guests get the most out of their shopping journey. Guests have two ways to plan their trip and avoid waiting in physical lines:

Join a store queue in real time - Participating retail partners will display QR codes, SMS 'store codes' on signs and floor decals prominently at the front of each store location. Shoppers can enter their phone number to join a virtual queue and be notified when it's their turn to shop. Or, Book a store visit in advance - By visiting cfguestlist.com, shoppers can choose their mall location to view participating stores, available activities and services. Guests can then select both a date and time to visit through an online booking form, allowing them to skip the line.

"These are critical times for retailers and as a good partner, CF is focused on innovation to deliver creative solutions that elevate any in-mall visit," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital & Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "By helping our retailers focus on service-oriented customer experiences, we can help them meet new consumer expectations and provide solutions to the very real issues of today's shopping experience."

"We're thrilled to be the first CF partner to participate in the CF Guest List beta," said Lorelei Lane, Vice President, Sales, Canada Pandora Jewelry. "It's critical to our business that we offer our guests new and innovative ways to safely visit our Pandora locations in limited capacities as well as create a seamless experience for our customers once they enter our stores. With CF Guest List beta, customers are able to pre-book a time and a service that works for them and avoid having to wait in line. At Pandora we're adjusting and navigating to the new norms of shopping."

The CF Guest List beta can also be used by shoppers in property to access CF Guest Services to offer a more efficient way to purchase gift cards and participate in CF promotions. Guests will be able to try the service out first at CF Markville beginning this week.

Innovation and first-class service is in CF's DNA

The CF Guest List beta is but one of a few recent initiatives developed by Cadillac Fairview to help support Canadian retail recovery. Other key innovations include:

LiVE by CF - a mobile app developed to enhance the Canadian shopping experience, at home or in CF shopping centres, and deliver additional support for retailers.

- a mobile app developed to enhance the Canadian shopping experience, at home or in CF shopping centres, and deliver additional support for retailers. CF Front Door - an innovative platform that helps connect job seekers and retailers with employment opportunities at CF shopping centres.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Valued at over $30 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 69 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Ravel by CF

Ravel by CF is the digital innovation hub of Cadillac Fairview - an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, and unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. For more information and to find out how your brand can get involved: https://www.ravelbycf.com/

