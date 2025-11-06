Cadillac Fairview is pleased to announce the launch of its fourth residential rental project in Canada, located near CF Chinook Centre, the leading shopping centre in Alberta

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural residential rental project in Calgary, located on 61st Avenue. This pivotal development represents a key step in CF's ongoing expansion into the residential sector, providing much-needed housing options in the Calgary market.

The residential development includes 490 rental units across two towers, 20 and 19 storeys, respectively, connected by a multi-storey podium housing residential units as well as best-in-class amenities, including co-working spaces, lounges and wellness facilities. The project includes significant public realm outdoor spaces, four levels of parking and direct access to public transit. Designed as a transit-oriented development, the purpose-built rental project is strategically located a block from CF Chinook Centre and immediately adjacent to the Chinook LRT station, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering vibrant and thriving communities across Canada.

"This groundbreaking residential development in Calgary is a testament to Cadillac Fairview's vision for creating vibrant, connected communities," said Sal Iacono, President & CEO of Cadillac Fairview. "Residential development is not new to CF and we are proud to bring essential housing to this important community as we continue to shape the future of urban living across Canada."

"Cadillac Fairview has a rich and enduring legacy in Calgary, exemplified by the success of CF Chinook Centre, a beloved destination that recently celebrated its 60th anniversary," said Brian Salpeter, Executive Vice President of Development, Cadillac Fairview. "The launch of our new residential building marks a significant expansion of our presence in this dynamic city and we are honoured to continue contributing to Calgary's growth and long-term success by providing exceptional living experiences."

This project marks CF's fourth major residential rental project, following announcements of the Rideau Registry in Ottawa, Carré Windsor in downtown Montreal, and at CF Carrefour Laval in the Montreal Metropolitan Area.

Construction of the new building at 61st Avenue in Calgary is slated to commence this month, with initial occupancy expected in summer 2028.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $28 billion, CF manages approximately 31 million square feet of leasable space at 57 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

