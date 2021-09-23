Cadillac Fairview and HqO Announce Partnership and National Roll-Out Plan for CF Concierge Platform

Innovative Technology Partnership Brings World-Class Workplace Experiences to Cadillac Fairview Office Clients and Building Occupants

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally-focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial, and mixed-use asset classes based in Canada, is pleased to announce its partnership with HqO, the leading end-to-end tenant experience operating system for office buildings. Today, Cadillac Fairview is thrilled to announce the launch of CF Concierge, a mobile app designed to support building occupants with an enhanced workplace experience, offering access to digital amenities and services in CF office complexes in its Canadian portfolio.

Earlier this year, Cadillac Fairview introduced CF Concierge at two of its flagship office complexes across Canada at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto, Ontario and at CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, with plans to roll out the app at 30 CF office buildings nationwide.

"At Cadillac Fairview we are committed to delivering exceptional service, and we are thrilled to launch CF Concierge, offering our office clients a seamless workplace experience by providing innovative spaces with digital amenities," commented Karen Jalon, Vice President, Sustainability, Energy & Smart Technology at Cadillac Fairview. "As we continue to welcome our office clients and their workers back to our office buildings, we're eager to offer a tech-enabled future for our community of building occupants to empower a frictionless environment that complements the modern workplace experience."

CF Concierge will bring several key features to clients at participating CF office buildings, including:



Mobile Key Access: users can access the building and office space directly from a mobile device using the app.

users can access the building and office space directly from a mobile device using the app. Service Requests: users can report maintenance issues and place requests to CF's national service centre, CF Connect, available 24/7.

users can report maintenance issues and place requests to CF's national service centre, CF Connect, available 24/7. Community: users can stay informed with real-time information and RSVP for local events hosted in CF buildings.

users can stay informed with real-time information and RSVP for local events hosted in CF buildings. Order Food & Beverage: users can order meals from surrounding food service businesses via CF Eats.

users can order meals from surrounding food service businesses via CF Eats. Offers and Services: users can view special offers exclusive to CF building occupants.

users can view special offers exclusive to CF building occupants. Capacity Manager: users can easily manage the number of employees that come to the office to allow a safe return to work transition.

users can easily manage the number of employees that come to the office to allow a safe return to work transition. Transit Info: users can get real-time transit information with ease and confidence.

"Our work with Cadillac Fairview exemplifies their innovation and leadership in tenant experience," says Mark Rosenthal, COO at HqO. "Through the return to offices and beyond, our partnership with Cadillac Fairview and the development of CF Concierge is a compelling archetype of how the workplace can integrate with technology to enhance buildings and their surrounding communities. As we continue to expand our reach into Canada and other countries, our work with Cadillac Fairview will help inform our products and services to better serve our customers and the modern workforce."



The CF Concierge platform will showcase the CF's dedication to navigation, safety, and the wellbeing of its employees and properties as the market addresses the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a video overview on CF Concierge, please visit: https://youtu.be/YmYFUl1lkMI.

CF Concierge is available for download in the App store and Google Play store. For more information on Cadillac Fairview, visit cadillacfairview.com. For more information on HqO, please visit hqo.com.

About Cadillac Fairview



Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.



Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.



Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About HqO

The world's leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 8 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Our solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants' hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit www.hqo.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

