LACHINE, QC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - CAD Railway Industries Ltd. (CadRI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sojitz Group is proud to announce that it has successfully reached a 23-year rail fleet maintenance, repair, and overhaul agreement with ONxpress Operations Inc. (OOI), the official operations and maintenance service provider for Metrolinx's GO Expansion – OnCorr project. CadRI's Ontario subsidiary, CAD Rail Fleet Services (Ontario) Ltd. (CadRFS) (est. 2022), will continue to move forward with the mobilization and transition planning period for the Metrolinx rail fleet, used for GO Transit commuter rail service and UP Express airport service. CAD Rail Fleet Services (Ontario) Ltd.'s contract scope of work starts January 1st, 2025.

CAD Rail Fleet Services (Ontario) Ltd. will be fully responsible for delivering its services, with safety and customer experience as the key focus of its service delivery. CadRFS is expecting to employ up to 500 Ontarians to deliver its fleet maintenance services commitment.

Benoit Leclerc, CadRI President says "We are very proud to have reached this contract milestone and the exciting prospect of becoming a vital team member for the successful delivery of the GO Expansion – On Corridor Works project, the largest railway capacity expansion and transformation in Canada in the last 140 years. In this next stage CadRFS will demonstrate its capability to actively contribute to this project by leveraging our prior Metrolinx fleet overhaul experience, our demonstrated project management capability, our rail equipment technical expertise, our innovative engineering methodologies, and our strong commitment to continuous improvement."

Thorsten Krenz, OOI Chief Executive Officer, adds "ONxpress Operations Inc. (OOI) looks forward to a long and successful working relationship with CadRI, a high-performing rail fleet maintenance, overhaul, and repair company. Our shared objective is to provide Metrolinx, and its customers, with a world-class safety and customer experience-focused commuter rail service and we look forward to our continued partnership with CadRI."

Established over 50 years ago in Lachine, Quebec, CAD Railway Industries delivers comprehensive maintenance solutions for rolling stock throughout North America. Providing integrated repair and refurbishment services for locomotives, freight cars, passenger cars, and diesel engines, the company extends the useful life of rail fleet vehicles and associated assets. With the largest rail rolling stock repair and refurbishment facilities in Canada, CadRI has major locations in Montreal, Alberta (Calgary and Lethbridge), and Ontario.

